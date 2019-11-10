ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anything can become toxic if you get too much of it. Fresh water, sunshine, even mildness and moderation itself has its dangerous levels. This week is about resetting and recalibrating in the name of detoxification. You'll be wise to choose one area to focus on at a time such as technology or finance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a perspective you can only find by way of your past experience, history and beliefs. Then there's another perspective you can only find by way of your imagination. This week's actions will seek to bridge and blend those perspectives, creating a rather optimistic and magical way of seeing things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You want to be on someone's side. However, you won't get there until you know that the person can be trusted. This is only wise. The test will occur over time. The person must make good on a series of small commitments before you'll risk anything big, like your friendship, time, money or heart.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Writing what's on your heart will heal you -- not on the first page or even the 10th, but eventually, and sooner than you think. The quality of concentration you must bring to such an endeavor promotes self-appreciation and knowledge, which is exactly what's needed for your restoration.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Keeping the mind clear of false notions is totally impossible for us mere mortals, as we stumble along this plane with our limited senses and logic. Those who at least quest for truth have a much better chance at finding more of it than those who don't. Brilliant moments will be born of your desire for accuracy and honesty.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Beliefs have a way of acting on you whether you know about them or not. You have beliefs you are not even aware of until you see the evidence they build to make themselves known to you. When real life gets baffling, it's usually because of a subconscious belief that wants to be known and checked.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). More than reflection, meditation, reading or any sort of spiritual agenda, it is interacting in the world that teaches you what is inside you. The new people you meet will show you different parts of yourself. It's nothing they do; it's just a natural reaction to who they are. If you're not meeting new people, then you're missing out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Holding onto anger is the same as holding on to anything hot. It either hurts or will hurt. There are many ways to release anger, so there's no reason to choose one that's difficult, harmful or involved. There's an elegance to this week as you keep most things simple, especially the processing of emotions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The best thing you can do for yourself is to cast your life well. Of course, you can't choose your family, but you can decide which to be close to. Work is tricky in that way, too, but you'll find when you have the intention of surrounding yourself with good people, there's always a way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's as though you've entered a real-life obstacle course designed specifically to help you evolve. You'll learn with each new problem you tackle. The knowledge you gain won't all be logical. Some has to do with the body. More will pertain to the soul and will be of a nature that is impossible to put into words.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've contributed in ways that did not seem appreciated, but people sometimes take longer to process things. You won't get to see it when they reach a new maturity level that allows them to retroactively understand and admire what has happened, but you'll be very well-thought-of. Keep doing the right thing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Respect must always be earned. Those who seem to give it automatically to strangers are usually responding to social training. They show good manners as they inwardly make up their minds about what they really think and who they really trust. You'll come to know and respect someone new this week.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Love in its many forms is alive and well in your life this solar year. You will do projects with your true equals -- people who do not require your obedience or conformity and who welcome your challenges on all levels. Your optimism and stellar attitude make you a treasure to an organization for which you will be paid in more ways than one. Your family needs you to be the one to bring people together. New hobbies will be a significant part of your leisure life, which will mix nicely with work.
