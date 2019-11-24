ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your attention is a commodity that everyone wants. Unless you plan a defense against intrusive distraction, it will be a constant. Peace is essential to your well-being. Don't expand the definition of serenity to include things you think you can tolerate. Maintain moments of being where it's all you, without compromise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are times this week when the most beneficial approach to the problem will be to see it from another person's perspective. But more often, you'll add to the situation by allowing, exploring and celebrating your own perspective. You'll have an excellent sense for what's needed. Own it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Believe it or not, there are people in this world who cannot live without their daily dose of annoyance. The trouble gives them a focus, as well as a scapegoat on which to blame their lack of progress. Avoid such people. Surround yourself goal-oriented folks who prefer to get there without a lot of extra baggage.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is noble and right to put the needs of children, the infirm and the elderly before you own. In contrast, when dealing with able adults, there is no reason you should oblige another while disobliging yourself. Don't let manipulative people dissuade you. Get on your own side. Make your moves. Take your chances.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't mistake mimicry for good taste. To copy a trend or make something look like a picture isn't all that hard. Just like you can train your body or intellect, you can train yourself to have excellent taste. It starts with getting in touch with what delights your senses, and exploring what brings you pleasure and enjoyment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In coping with the stressors of life, it's different strokes for different folks. Don't waste a minute wishing life were some other way than it is. Just keep moving forward with solutions. Try one. If it doesn't work, then try another. Be scientific and results-oriented. Feelings will change while the facts will not.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're the leader now, and it will mean that you have to go somewhere so the others can follow. Leaders don't lead people to wait. If there is no action, an action must be created. Incapacity for action is more harmful than any mistake you could make this week. Better to make a wrong move than no move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Saying "yes" is easy to get right, but there are many pitfalls to avoid and nuances to tend to around the word "no" this week. There's a learning curve here, so go easy on yourself as you get it wrong. Generally, saying "no" early on in the interaction is best, as is directness, gentleness, firmness and brevity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's natural to anticipate and predict life as you go. Expectation helps you make sense of a world you might otherwise experience as chaos. Even so, sometimes you don't realize you have an expectation until it goes unmet. The easygoing way is to stay flexible. Adjustments can and will be made.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People trust you. It has something to do with the air of certainty you project. Sure, it's not how you always feel inside. It is natural for internal weather to involve mixed emotions. Regardless, you realize the importance of sending a clear message. Vacillation creates confusion. Choose your route and commit.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most things are not obtained simply because they are not attempted. Without getting too nosey or personal, there are things you really want to know about, especially having to do with how things work and how to execute certain tasks. People will love to enlighten you on these matters. All you need to do is ask.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Feelings change. Sometime they change over the course of months; sometimes they change over the course of moments. Even so, maturity disallows you from following through with every emotional whim. Process privately. If you can retreat to a more peaceful environment, that will help.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: In the same way that a recurring commute can be profoundly numbing, a year without novelty would put you to sleep. This is why you'll make decisions that cause radical change in the procedure of the year. The purposeful action in your personal and professional life will have the effect you crave. You'll afford a beautiful property or possession in February. Promises are exchanged in the spring. Dormant power will be liberated through the personal work you do in August.
