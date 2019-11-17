ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anger can be a real power suck. It requires a lot of energy that so often gets misdirected where it's not useful. Letting go of some anger will help you have more fuel to put into other things. You'll process the past in a way that changes your mind and your reactions -- an overall revitalizing endeavor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If left to their own devices, most people will do what they need to do to be happy. Unfortunately, interference is the norm. People love giving specific instructions to each other about how to be happy, which is absurd considering that it's different for every person. Make yourself happy. Let others do their thing. Everyone wins.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some say that computers and robots change what it means to be human. You'll get a window into that subject this week. You'll learn and use technology in a different way than you have in the past. This changes things. You'll opt to bring warmth and a personal touch to certain tasks that others are leaving to automation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It may seem like self-esteem should be second nature, but most people have to work at it. We're too close to ourselves to realize our own value. We forget who we are. Take some time this week to remind yourself of all the things you do so well. This will keep you energized, giving and shining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's not exactly your business to mediate conflict; however, if you don't make it your business, then there will be adverse consequences this week. When the others aren't getting along, it will strongly affect you. By encouraging them to bridge their differences, you'll help maintain the integrity of the group.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anyone committed to a spiritual path must, at some point, face their inner shadow. You won't need any special training or knowledge to do so. Your path is like the yellow brick road. You'll learn all you need to know to evolve through the characters you meet along the way and the action that ensues.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you fit in with many different types of situations and individuals, without even realizing it, you are a big part of the human network. You will reach out to different circles of people and become a link between realms. Those you touch get the sense that they are a part of something bigger through you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even when you don't need help from other people, other people still need help from you. So there's really no way to unhook from your role this week and isolate the way in which you're tempted. This turns out to be a huge blessing, as you'll benefit enormously from what happens in the give and take.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In the days of old, people would learn a skillset and spend a lifetime perfecting it. Now we have to be continually expanding in knowledge and adding new skills in order to keep up with the changing landscape of the new world. Luckily, you love to learn, and this week brings truly inspired instructors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Get ahead of the information barrage you're likely to experience if you go naively forward, letting anyone and everyone have access to your attention. Know your purpose. This will prevent problems, deter potential distractions and send a strong message to the world about why, how or if to approach you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The point that this week will drive home is that it's not what things are that matters; it's what they mean. Other people are happy to tell you what things mean, but that's not the same as claiming a meaning for yourself. It is your takeaway that counts toward fulfillment, and nothing else can be a stand-in for this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Since our ancestors created the first stone tools we have experienced the uniquely human conundrum of becoming increasingly dependent on our creations. You'll see it at work in your life as you create a way of living that works so well for you that you'll go to great lengths to keep it intact and uninterrupted.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You'll be delighted by an opportune relationship that rocks your world this solar return. Adjust to accommodate good fortune. In 2020, you'll devote yourself to an elaborate masterpiece. There are so many moving parts and levels to this, but at the heart is a single good idea that's just so you. An act of altruism is called for in the spring and this opens doors and sets off a chain of beneficial events. The spirit of competition will be ignited in June, a time to keep ego and finances in check.
