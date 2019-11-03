ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're so accustomed to doing the right thing, being kind and behaving as a good citizen that you really don't have to look for opportunities to be a force for good in the world. The chance to contribute comes up all the time, and it's second instinct for you to make people smile, and to make their way smoother and easier.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are many ways to become a more compassionate person. You can start with self-compassion, or start by loving another -- person, animal, activity (such as peace, art or democracy). The subject doesn't matter. Radiating that feeling, however you get there, brings more of that feeling into the world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being willing to be seen for how you really feel, even if those feelings circle around fear and uncertainty, takes a special sort of superpower called vulnerability. Vulnerability allows you to put your emotions on the line, risk rejection or worse. Only those who are internally solid can perform such courageous feats.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To know a person is an incredibly complex, if not impossible, task. The best computer algorithms have yet to predict what a person wants to buy or watch next with consistent accuracy. So don't be too hard on yourself if you simply haven't figured out what someone you love needs and wants. Keep trying. Keep inching closer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may have to slip into survival mode by way of empathy to help someone else. Don't be afraid; this is a gift. Survival mode has its advantages. Attention is paid to what matters. Nonsense assumes its proper size, which is to say you'll recognize the complete insignificance of ego-related ridiculousness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As much as you want to jump into becoming the new you with different habits and a fresh flow of life, there's still something scary in the idea. Bottom line, if you don't feel safe, you won't let go. So, how can you finesse the deal to reduce your risk, sweeten the reward and make the entire proposition more comfortable?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe it just doesn't matter what got you here, and an excessive focus on trying to figure it out is not only a misuse of your energy but also a totally futile endeavor. Reduce the picture down to two directives. There's something you need to stop and something you need to start. You already know what it is. It's time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The journey won't always add up, make sense or proceed in a straight line. Good. If it did those things, then you'd become bored and disheartened. We need the novelties and surprises to keep us interested. They also serve as markers to help us remember where we are and where we've been.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is no secret that people who can live their true nature unencumbered feel the most vibrant, shine the brightest and live their best lives. It follows that anything assisting you to discover and explore the unexpressed self is a real blessing. Enlarge your circle of influence this week through education and conversation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like taking an advance look at the menu to know how much things will cost before you order, this week goes better when you do a little research before you leap. Events, jobs and people can be much more "expensive" than one might guess. Happiness has to do with setting expectations that are in the ballpark.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Being on-trend is a matter of swimming with the tide. Trendsetting is swimming with the tide, only a little faster. Capitalizing on trends is waiting on the shore with a lemonade stand, ready to sell a drink to anything the tide brings in. You'll find yourself participating in each state at various times this week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't seek difficult people out, but don't avoid them either. Just because a person is pessimistic, critical, dismissive, argumentative and generally off-putting doesn't mean that person is bad for you. You'll learn and overcome the most from difficult people. They help you hone your humanity and be your best self.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You'll lock onto an extraordinary aim. Because of this, you'll be unsatisfied by the same old marks of progress. Love and support in abundance will be a feature. You'll also have some competition. Be strategic. Think several moves ahead. The more mature and emotionally detached you can be about work, the more you'll be seen as a leader and then promoted. New friends will introduce you to an array of hobbies and interests, and it will be fun to experiment and see what sticks.
