ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've worked hard, and you're ready for results. There's a barrier to be cleared before the flow of bounty can reach you. Perhaps not enough people know about what you do, or maybe it's just that they are not the right people, the ones who will benefit most. You'll remedy that this week.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are things you're not sure you want to know. Your hesitation is understandable. There's no going back to innocence or ignorance once those things are lost. So while you'd like to learn all you can about your environment and the people in it, you're also aware that things will not be the same afterward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Most people want to get better at what they do. As a leader, you don't have to give a ton of feedback and show people how to improve. It's more a matter of casting improvement-oriented individuals in the role and then supporting them, or more likely, giving them what they need and then getting out of their way.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love can unfold in a variety of ways. There are as many versions of love as there are people. Sometimes you find it best to show your love through support, other times through competition. Your ability to feel out the moment and selflessly determine how your actions affect another person is a kind of superpower.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People may say, "You can tell me anything and I won't judge you," though they can't help but do so. To judge is human. Divulging yourself is always a risk. To get something off your chest or to keep it close to the vest -- that is the question. Sleep on it. With sleep comes wisdom; impulsiveness leads to folly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Toxic cultures are defined by aggression and competition. Where this is the game, the only way to win is not to play. Improvement is your constant aim this week. As you march toward better health and solid spiritual grounding, there won't be time to get mixed up in immature games with ego-based stakes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Every person in your life brings something to the table. It is not always immediately apparent what it is. You might have to think about it, and that can be uncomfortable. "What's in it for me?" isn't a question you like to ask, but it's valid and important to consider with this week's focus on the strength of your team.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A good collaboration will get better as you go. The strongest collaborations are born of mutual trust. That's developing for you. Trust comes with consistency. Consistency, by definition, involves repetition over time. So be patient. Right now, things are friendly and accepting. Eventually, real trust will develop.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Accumulation is unnatural. Nature's way is usually to break things down, blow them away or settle and compress them. You'll find that there is a natural process happening that will put to rest what's currently not useful. Old patterns, items and even relationships will be efficiently and elegantly moved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A secret can be fun, like a spring-loaded surprise. But most are more like burdensome rocks you're forced to carry around. Every time you want to handle something, you have to juggle the heavy secret to another hand, making you wonder if it's even possible to be fully effective while also managing a secret.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In the slumber parties of youth, the close vicinity of friends brought on enough joyful adrenaline to fuel a night of giggles and make sleep seem impossible. Contrastingly, the adult all-nighter for work or study is a terrible and difficult grind. This week, you'll use excitement and attraction to manage your energy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is much happening in your mind that could lead you away from being powerful if you let it. The list includes value judgments, what you hoped to avoid or obtain, expectations and wishes. When you deal strictly in what is actually happening and what you can influence, you're a force to be reckoned with.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You have options. Take the power or leave it. There are valid reasons for either choice, but, of course, you'll take it. There's someone you want to be, an experience you'd like to have and a difference you'd like to make. The only way is to take the power is to deal through the awkwardness and mistakes that are inevitable in the first few chapters of learning how to effectively wield your strength. Don't worry, by the turn of the new year, you'll have systems in place and be well on your way to mastery.
