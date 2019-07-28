ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're perfectly capable of being and working alone. In fact, you prefer it sometimes. You also know that on your own, you are not a complete system. When a relationship is supportive and exciting, it gives you energy. When it's irritating, difficult, maddening, it still gives you energy. You're better together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This week, you're less like the naturally and brilliantly defended crab and more like the snail, half inside your house and half out, as comfortable as you are vulnerable. In this state, any number of things could happen. You could receive a message on the wind, learn a new pleasure or pain, or you could fall in love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Without shadows, the world would be a whiteout. Our eyes could not make out any edges. Nothing would be distinct, or interesting or clearly seen. Contrast is absolutely crucial to understanding. Whatever shade you come across this week, notice how it helps you appreciate everything that's illuminated.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You deserve a break, some laughs and a diversion from the routine. Your recipe for fun: one part good planning, two parts spontaneity and a dollop of accepting whatever messiness happens to be included in the moment. It will also be prudent to avoid costly pleasures and overly complex amusements.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People who want to and are ready to grow will find a way to do this. You want to be a part of that. You'll be an excellent teacher and nothing will satisfy you more than contributing to the joy of learning. While you're not directly responsible for the success of others, your input will shape their destinies in some way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Maybe the chance of success is higher if you believe you'll succeed, but plenty of people throughout history have done what they never imagined they could. So don't let such things as shaky self-esteem or a crisis of confidence keep you from going forward. Doubt if you must, but march on anyway.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Animal trainers know that it's hard enough to train a relaxed animal, and if the animal is stressed, forget it. You can use these principles to have greater influence over your wilder instincts. Great powers of self-control will emerge for you when you're in a relaxed and encouraging atmosphere and/or state of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Mistakes are inevitable. A collection of mistakes along the same theme is called a failure. A collection of failures along the same theme is called an education. Education leads to mastery, mastery leads to success. Keep going with full enthusiasm and with the knowledge that success is inevitable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You got an education to do a job, and then, while you were pretending to know what you were doing, the real education began. Even though you're now extremely competent, masterful even, you're still learning. You'll ask around this week to find out how others are doing it. You'll pick up tips and tricks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It would be easy to dislike the one who seems be doing life so much better than most others, especially this week when such a person seems omnipresent. But since you find pettiness diminishing, you'll rise above and try and learn from the shining stars, even if what you learn is that glamour is an illusion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The tendency to lose interest in a thing before it's technically over or before you've crossed the finish line is completely normal, especially for bigger projects. However, if it's important, being continually interested is beside the point. Loyalty, responsibility and dignity are among the reasons you'll keep going this week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't set out to find students, clients, followers or fans, but you'll get them anyway because you're doing something that matters to you and it looks like happiness, power and success. Others want in on that. There's great opportunity to serve these followers you did not seek. Get help in making the most of it.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You'll come to a deeper understanding of who you are, learn more about where you came from and anchor yourself with such deep roots that you're able to grow tall enough spiritually and emotionally to touch the sky. Recognition from your peers for a job well done will come at the start of the new year. You'll change up your routine and renovate your domestic scene in other ways. New friendships blossom. Community involvement gets stronger and so will your financial situation.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM