ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don't look back. Leave the nostalgia for another day — a day when this plan that's coming together in your mind has been already executed. There's too much important work ahead. What you did before and who you were has very little to do with this new iteration. Forward march.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Variety will be worthwhile. You can only learn from the people you meet when they know something different from what you know. So people from foreign backgrounds with specialties out of your ordinary experience are particularly enriching to you. You'll be better, and happier, for having reached out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In the entertainment world, high drama is revered, but when a real-life person or scenario is likened to a lot of drama, the negative connotations are strong. Drama doesn't have to be negative. In fact, you benefit from a little of it this week. It opens the gate on your emotions and puts you back in touch with your feelings.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Growth cannot be bought. You may pay a wonderful teacher to model and guide the way, but you still have to do your own growing. This week, you'll note how you've grown, and you'll be tempted to credit your teacher completely. It's now appropriate and necessary to give yourself more credit.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll make a judgment call. This starts with an assessment. The temptation will be to rate the reality of a situation as somehow below the expectation. Your standards were not too high, just irrelevant. Misinformation and misunderstanding will do that. Now you know better and can choose to start over, or not.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's as though you were tricked into spending your time on things that do not interest you much. No, you were not forced at gunpoint; nonetheless, the social and cultural pressure was more than you could resist. Here comes the change. Seize the chance to focus on what fascinates, challenges and motivates you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll dive headlong into the hard stuff this week. Even though the effort and risk involved is daunting, you're eager to level up. You'll push yourself to do better work, know your personal best and be worthy of a life that inspires you. You'll enact behaviors that will elevate your sense of what you deserve.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your deepest needs are mysterious even to you. Get to know yourself better. Direct you-to-you questioning won't work. You'll only answer with your conscious mind, which is clueless about the animal inside. Instead, notice what you crave, enjoy and are attracted to. Hints are hiding inside pleasure. Remember pleasure?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Continual course correction isn't something that happens just because mistakes were made. Continual course correction is how ships reach port, airplanes land in the right city and wilderness hikers get to the waterfall. Traveling through nature demands continual course correction. Your life is nature, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're still learning how to be on your own side. When you look back, be kind. Don't judge your former self based on your current standards. Love the person you were, appreciate the steps taken to transform into who you are now, and then love that person, too. Love will take you further than ambition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Clarity is seldom found in the midst of your usual routine in an environment that's familiar to you. You need the Google Street View version of your life, though an aerial view would be more ideal. Friends help. Teachers are even better. Travel is the best. The ultimate clarity equation: traveling to a friendly teacher.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Anyone who doesn't get your jokes, understand your plans or connect with the better side of you is, quite simply, not for you this week. Waste no focus there. Plenty of people need exactly what you can give, but chances are that you'll only find them when you stop tending to people who are not them.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: The stronger your desire is, the more motivated you will be to do the things that bring it in hand. Sometimes desire floods in surprisingly and uncontrollably, but this year is different. It's a slow growth that comes with focus, investment and action. On your birthday, lift your head to the moon and whisper your wish. Over time, you'll become so extremely attached to your desired outcome or state of being that nothing can come between you and your wish. Your wish will favorably affect many!
