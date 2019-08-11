ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not really about the shiny prize, the big-dollar bottom line, the admiration of your peers. These are arbitrary symbols for something else. What you're really looking for is a feeling of living life on your own terms. You'll get there, too. You have a knack for setting the right sort of intentions this week.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Figure out how long things should take and stick to that. Keep the margins tight this week because your work won't necessarily get better if you have more time to execute the task. In fact, if you have too much time for a project, the results will actually be worse than if you have just barely enough time to get it done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No relationship is perfect. Still, you should feel pretty good around your chosen ones most of the time that you're together. Also, they should bring out the best in you. Where a feeling of trust is the norm, the bumps in the road of life will seem like no big deal. You'll weather the trail together, and laugh about it later.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember when you felt out of touch with the social swirl? You'll make up for that in this week's dealings. The careful attention you give to interactions will smooth the way for good relationships. You'll tune into the subtle reactions of others, gather deeper information and follow excellent social instincts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Pacing is important to the outcome. The same gesture can be seen as weak, strong, gentle, graceful, appropriate or even violent, considering how fast or slow it happens. Controlling your pace of life -- being able to take things at a comfortable stride -- will be the reason for much success this week.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When a person can make you laugh, this is no small thing. Laughter happens when you come together on a few levels at once. Laughter represents shared values, intelligence, outlook and more. It's a spontaneous dance of souls. The best lifestyle upgrade you could make is to get more laughter in your daily life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Interesting and mysterious people populate your day to day. Maybe you'll never get to the bottom of what drives these fascinating characters, but you'll sure get some beautiful clues this week. Also, don't doubt for a minute that someone else isn't terribly intrigued by the mystery of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The one who convinces you to do things you normally wouldn't do is exerting a powerful influence that, for some reason, you're allowing. Maybe you're curious or feeling wild. Or maybe this person is more masterful at manipulation than you are at spotting it. What do your friends think? Gather opinions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Resist the rush to finish. You've yet to master all the lessons and skills necessary to successfully managing what's ahead. This week represents the most valuable education you'll get, but you must be thorough to absorb it. Even when you think you've completed the work, double back to make sure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will help people who need and want help. To help anyone else is not only super hard, it just may be impossible. Certainly, it's a waste of effort when there are so many who actually need and want your assistance. If you don't have coaching skills, this is a time to pick them up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). All people have multiple versions of themselves. You appreciate when those different personality tones lie within a reasonable range. You've already experienced enough instability in your world, and it's made you value consistency. You've come to expect certain behaviors and outcomes. Your trust is predicated on this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You like talking about the things that are important to your loved ones even if the topics aren't exactly in your wheelhouse. You want to be in on what makes them happy. Are they similarly generous toward you? This week is about achieving a sustainable balance in relationships. Get your due. It's healthier for all.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Your life as it has been is not your life as it will be. The scenery change gets influenced by your hopes and then further altered when the people you wind up next to on the way to those hopes show you new routes. A highly entertaining relationship is featured in 2020, and you'll love the lively outcomes you create together. You'll experiment to get more health and vitality in your day to day, and positive lifestyle changes will help you financially, too. Investment pays in January.
