ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll try to follow the instructions and play by the rules, but everyone seems to have special circumstances that warrant exceptions. Meanwhile, a project without structure and standards can't meet its own purpose. So stand back, decide what's essential, and start over with the new plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The idea that you're supposed to be anyone other than who you are is not only ridiculous, but also it robs you of the experience that is, right now, at your fingertips and available to you and you alone. No one else in the world can do what you can do with this opportunity called your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Train your eye on that distant goal. True, right now it's almost so far off you can't see it very well. But the thing about the longshot is that the more steps you take toward it, the shorter the shooting range becomes. Anyway, it's going to take some time, but there really is no reason that this can't be for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). This may seem counterintuitive, but the smarter a person is, the more interested he or she is in the details of how a thing works. This week you'll be presenting yourself and your ideas. If you feel the urge to do a dazzling tap dance and light show to get your point across, it's time to find a smarter audience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You could be more careful with your heart, but what would be the point? To love only in the amounts you are loved back? Never to misplace your attention or expectation? Such attempts would only backfire. Love, like all excitements, is messy and unpredictable. Try and control love and it becomes something else entirely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Not everything that falls gets broken. Some things are built to fall -- it's how they fulfill their purpose -- and whether they break or not is really beside the point. Falling is just one of the many ways things work on this plane. Also, keep in mind that falling well takes practice. Every time counts toward something.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't discount what you know or assume it's not enough for the situation. Remember your roots; they are as good as anyone's roots and have taught you much about how to stand in this world. Accept and love yourself unconditionally and that includes where you came from and what you've learned so far.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The emotional experts say that other people don't make you worry; you make yourself worry with your reaction to things. But how can this be true when so many of those reactions seem outside of your control? It's a week to learn, experiment and gain emotional skill and intelligence that make life feel easier.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can get so connected to your experience living through a body that you forget it's not an entirely self-maintaining vehicle. Like any vehicle, it needs fuel and maintenance to keep running well. A good part of the week will focus on improving this ride and getting it ready to take you where you want to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one really likes the feeling of being or having to tolerate. It's low on the scale of good social feelings, right under apathy. This week provides a good look at the dynamic of tolerance and a chance to change it. A creative, compassionate approach allows for many ways to elevate tolerance to appreciation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some people delegate to make things run more smoothly and others assign because it makes them feel more in control. They need the position and don't feel quite secure unless people around them are doing as they say. Know who you're dealing with. Stay strong and independent. Steer clear of powermongers.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A little more money is not always a good thing. In fact, for most people, it's the opposite. Consider what could be done without thinking of the cost of it. The cost is everything. Or, the cost is a tedious bit to be worked out in the scope of the project. You can make it either one; use your imagination.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You'll connect with loved ones in ways that are different from the usual and find peace and enjoyment together. It represents growth on both sides as well as changing needs and wants. There's exciting career progress in 2020, and you'll get the chance to work with the kind of people you once dreamed about having in your day-to-day life. Explore your creativity because you'll use it to solve problems and to plan the sort of adventures that can't just be stumbled upon.
