ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have something that the others need. There's a balance to strike. It would be wrong to withhold this sustenance, and also wrong to waste it where it can't be used or appreciated. Position yourself to be available to those who have best earned your offering or those who most desperately need it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is normal for very familiar people and situations to lose the sheen of newness and mystery that was part of the initial attraction. It is just as normal for other qualities to become even more attractive than qualities of "new." Warmth, tenderness, trust, comfort, ease of interaction -- these are all created over time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who see you working and will roll up their sleeves and jump right on in to help. They have prior experience and that's how they know what to do. There are also those who seem not to even notice you're working and those who stand by helplessly watching. They require instruction. Help them gain skill.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's one thing to have the personal drive to meet an objective and quite another to have a team of people who all want the same thing as badly as you do. The first state makes things happen, the second one brings complete change. Transformation won't happen alone. Enlist others into your plans and goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter how brilliant your work may be, it won't play in the wrong crowd. And while there's nothing you can do to guarantee that your work will be embraced, much will go right when you do your research, find out what appetites you're dealing with and aim your efforts to serve those desires.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't ignore your own wishes because you think it's what they want. Success depends on following your interests. To put them on the back burner is to put you on the back burner. To promote them is to promote you. Everyone wins when you follow your curiosity. It gives others permission to do the same.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This week will bring key moments when it would benefit you to find your spot in the group and then do what the others do, blending in with the culture around you. This week will also bring a moment in which the spotlight singles you out. You would be remiss not to show the world your independent talent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some say everything happens for a reason. Others say life is random. Still others live like the reasons, whatever they may be, existent or nonexistent, are none of their business. To adopt the latter philosophy, if only for short intervals, will bring about a liberation. The stress caused by overthinking falls away.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The act of tailgating increases the likelihood of traffic accidents, meanwhile, no one goes any faster. In some way, you're being pushed to take life at a hurried speed. You don't need the pressure. You'll be happier if you do the metaphoric equivalent to pulling over and letting them pass.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be open to mentors and peer teachers from unusual places. Seek them out. The groups that are supposed to have assembled the finest in the field may actually represent a wide range of skill levels. Don't believe all the press. Awards aren't everything. Some of the finest in the field are unaffiliated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This week's success depends not so much on your good taste and correct judgment, but on your willingness to make a choice. Hesitation and indecision hang up the action and inhibit the learning process. Wrong choices will be better than no choice. Just choose.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Seek not to uncloak life's mysteries, as they will be at their finest in mysterious form. Maybe, if you get scientific about it, it is possible to understand the formula for love, humor and art, but with these matters and frogs, dissection kills. Play in the mystery. Enjoy it. Save the analysis for less vivacious times.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You have found a cause that you believe in so much that it really doesn't matter to you who takes the win, as long as the cause is served. You could bring the goal home or someone else could and it would thrill you either way; the world is better for the forward motion. Your altruistic spirit attracts generous souls. You'll stumble into an invention, innovation or creative idea worth fleshing out. You'll make a big sale in January and a lucrative investment in May.
