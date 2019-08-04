ARIES (March 21-April 19). Getting to the outcome you desire will depend on two things -- tenacity and making a good impression. The first one is easy; just keep at it. The second is tricky. It's always more impressive not to try too hard in the room. Any trying you do before "the room" though will be respected. Preparation paves the way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fears are overcome with exposure to what scares you. Not all exposure is alike though. You needn't dive in and overwhelm yourself. Go slowly. Relax first, and then face the fear. Retreat, recover, and then repeat. By facing your fear little by little, time and again, you will become immune to it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have options this week. You could meet your own needs or you could let another person help you out. Be strategic. Think about the other person's side of it. Keep in mind that people feel an automatic affinity for those they help, and will typically like them much more than they like those whom they've been helped by.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Here comes the opportunity to figure out your place in the social order of a group. You know very little about most of the people involved, but you'll learn. Don't let facts get in the way. Do what feels natural. Once you've settled into a role, it's not easy to claim a different one. Make yourself comfortable from the get go.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's no one more loveable than you, though actually there's no one less loveable either. Lovability, being a subjective matter, largely has to do with considering others and enacting the behaviors that will be appreciated. You're not always in the mood for that kind of work. Radical self-acceptance paves the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People dislike in others what they dislike in themselves. The opposite is also true. Notice what people like about you this week; they value that quality and possess some form of it. This week, you'll use this information to forward a conversation, cast someone in a job or just generally navigate the social swirl.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The thing about the written rules is that most people with common decency would adhere to them without even knowing what they were. The rules that really matter this week are unwritten. They have to do with who is more powerful in which area and how the others comply with and complement those strengths.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The plan is to show up and be efficient, elegant, excellent, eloquent. It's a lot to aspire to. If you do it wrong, so what? Just add that to the list of things humans have been doing wrong since the dawn of humanity. Anyway, as long as you attempt, you'll hit the mark more times than most people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll receive some quality attention this week. You may be surprised at your reaction to having this focused energy on you. It could bring about a great sense of relief, vitality or happiness. This is the best kind of luck! It seems that you get what you need whether or not you're aware of what that is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Self-awareness will help you succeed this week. Self-consciousness? Not so much. Consciousness covers the body and the environment. Awareness goes to purpose and motive -- who you are as a conscious being and what you want out of your interactions. A little "thinking about your thinking" will go a long way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Imitation is the flattery that feels like an insult. Being copied is theft, a violation. And it only happens when they like what you have, who you are, what you're doing or all three. This week, expect admirers and protect what's yours. Your work, recipes, plans and style will be very attractive and will gain fans and copycats.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People noticing things about you can feel like scrutiny when you don't know their motives or have reason to believe those motives are less than supportive. Avoid paranoia because it's a self-fulfilling prophecy. It's better to assume everyone is merely curious. Be who you want to be and take the fans that come.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Love in abundance will be yours. Love creates safety. Safety allows for mistakes. Where mistakes are allowed, experimentation is a joyous way to spend your energy. Out of this comes creativity, finding your voice, invention and innovation. It all starts with love. Go where love flows and people accept one another. Gravitate to the relationships and emotional environments that nurture you through both wins and losses. Success is impossible without love.
