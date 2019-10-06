ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no perfect way to live your life. There's not even a perfect way to live your day. This is a week to avoid striving or pining for some ideal. The magic happens when you focus on getting comfortable with your choices and accepting them -- and yourself -- as being valid and worthy of your approval and enjoyment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This week, you'll eliminate the noise to amplify the signal. As you simplify your scene in the name of organization and efficiency, don't take away the color and fun. That's not the part that's holding you back. The joy-producers aren't extraneous. Look instead to the labor that produces little in return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People who are vividly alive take up space both physically and spiritually. They are there even when they are not there. They are not easily forgotten or avoided. Maybe you're feeling a little bigger than life this week, and why not? It's only threatening to those who wish to control you. It's OK to be unapologetically present.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are places that are more or less conducive to imagination. Crowded and overstimulating environments do not invite input. Blank pages and the equivalent can be just as daunting. You'll find fertile ground for your ideas where suggestions are offered and resources are provided along with the space to create.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As you endeavor to make everyone comfortable, keep in mind that there are no universally comfortable environments. Where people feel comfortable depends on who they are in the moment, and where they believe they've earned a seat. What helps everyone is when you make yourself comfortable and radiate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Most people have heightened feelings about entering a new social situation and often it's some form of fear. Social anxiety is not a sign of weakness; rather, it's a sign that your humanity is intact. However, if you've been invited, you probably belong there. Don't let your head tell you any different.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your love has a signature. So does your work, your play and the way you go through life in general. You can take on a role for a while, relinquish it, and then it will be filled by another. And yet, you should never doubt that the role of you is absolutely irreplaceable. Keep it in mind as you're living it this week.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best success tactic will be to learn all you can about your problem. The tools are available to get the most comprehensive and thorough understanding possible. A path will illuminate. You'll soon not only see your way out of this, but you'll be able to show others precisely how to solve it or avoid it altogether.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People may think they know about each other but they never completely do. To some extent, love is always given in faith. So try to understand the truth of another person in full awareness that you won't get there. The only truth that matters is the truth about each individual that is told and heard internally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you wonder what's holding the group together, look in the mirror. You're the glue. You may not want the responsibility of this, and you probably won't get credit for it either, but the ability to connect people and give them a reason to work together is ultimately an honor and privilege you'll be glad you accepted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are the authority in your life. Having a game plan makes you feel so much better about things. Even if your game plan is to take a nap, you'll feel successful when you follow a procedure. Plan it, do the thing, and then cross it off the list. It reinforces that your choices count the most and you're in charge.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know what physical hunger feels like and are slightly less in tune to the sensation of spiritual hunger. But this week, you'll get quiet and inquire to your soul about how you might feed it. Learning your soul's appetites, cravings and deficiencies will be the first step toward feeling more fulfilled in your daily life.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: This month, everything seems heightened, especially the stakes. You'll gladly knock yourself out for a "wow" result; in the end that's the only sort that will matter, and it leads to so much else. Improved relationships and more joyful feelings run through your personal life, having something to do with the respect you command from others. Attention to health, fitness and all things physical at the end of the year will bolster your vitality and ready you for a 2020 filled with the sort of demands you've always wished for. The ones you gave to will pay it forward and make you proud.
