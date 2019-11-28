We may not have natural snow to celebrate Christmas in Long Beach, but there are plenty to ways to get into the holiday spirit. Try some of these.
Holiday Tamales are now available at Lola's. It's $12.95 for six and $24.95 for a dozen. Call 562-343-5506.
The Queen Mary Christmas returns on select dates between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4. It's a North Pole-inspired holiday adventure, with live entertainment, beverages for adults and children, the ice rink, strolling performers and Santa Claus. Tickets are $22 for children and $29 for adults and VIP admission is available. The Queen Mary Christmas is open Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 15 and then every day through Jan. 1. Visit www.queenmary.com.
Pop Culture guru Charles Phoenix present one of his unique Kodachrome slide shows with a holiday theme at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $29. Go to www.charlesphoenix.com.
The Long Beach Exchange will offer free cocoa and cookies during is Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, near the entrance to The Hangar at 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd.
Gondola Getaway will offer their Holiday Cruises "Sleighs on the Bay" in December. From Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 1-5, cruises will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $120 for parties of 2 to 6. Dec. 6-31, cruises will be available Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices start at $160 for two. For tickets, go to www.GondolaGetawayInc.com
Take the Big Red Bus Christmas Lights Tour any night (except Saturday) through Dec. 24. There are several tours each night. It's $15 per person and includes Naples, Belmont Shore, Alamitos Bay and Belmont Park. For reservations, call 562-852-9888.
Stop by Joe Jost's at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 for the "Lighting of the Antlers." Get their early if you want to participate in the contest to see how many of the 15 lights actually go on. Joe Jost's is at 3803 E. Anaheim St.
Holiday tours for the whole family will be available 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 at the historic Bembridge House, 953 N. Park Circle Dr. The boutique will be open for holiday shopping. It's $15 and free for those 12 and younger. Visit www.lbheritage.org.
Mayor Robert Garcia will lead the lighting of the city's Christmas Tree with the festivities starting at 5 p.m. and the actual lighting set for about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in front of the Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand and there will be face painting, train rides for children, choirs, fireworks and more.
They'll light the Christmas Tree in Signal Hill at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Discovery Well Park, 2200 Temple Ave. The evening begins with a visit from Santa and activities will be available after the tree lighting.
For a change, celebrate with a Danish Christmas Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Gladstone's, 330 Pine Ave. in the Pike. It's a three-course meal with dishes such as Pickled Herring in White Wine, Salmon and Shrimp Salad, Roast Duck, Pumpernickel Breads and Almond Rice Pudding Dessert. It will be served family style in the Catalina Room and it's $60 per person. Call 562-321-8588.
The Holiday Tree Lighting and Laser Lights show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Long Beach Towne Center, 7575 Carson Blvd., just off the 605 Freeway. The evening includes live music, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph and "snow." It's free and open to the public.
"Miracle on Anaheim Street," a holiday improv show to benefit WomenShelter, returns at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Long Beach Playhouse. Sponsored by the Playhouse and the Held2gether improv group, the proceeds support WomenShelter's work in the field of domestic violence. Tickets are $20. Call 562-494-1014, option 1 or go to www.lbplayhouse.org.
The 1906 Bembridge House will be all decorated for the holidays and open for tours, snacks and shopping from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13. It's an over-21 event and admission is $20. Call 562-493-7019 or go to www.lbheritage.org. The Bembridge House is at 953 N. Park Circle Dr.
The holiday classic play turned movie musical, Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn," will be presented by Musical Theatre West Dec. 6-15 at the Carpenter Center. The show features famous tunes including "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out with My Baby" and "Heat Wave." There are evening and matinee performances. Tickets start at $20. Call 562-856-1999 or go to www.musical.org. The Carpenter Center is at 6200 Atherton St.
There will be music, photo ops with Santa and much more on Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, at the LBX (Long Beach Exchange). 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd. For details, visit thelongbeachexchange.com.
The Shoreline Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, outside Shoreline Marina. It will travel through Rainbow Harbor, past Shoreline Village, the Pine Avenue Pier, Gladstone's and then pass by the Queen Mary. Organizers say best viewing will be in Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor and from the Queen Mary.
The 37th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade moves down Second Street and back from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Former Mayor Beverly O'Neill is the Grand Marshal and this year's theme is "Your Holidays Start on 2nd."
"A Christmas Carol" will be on stage Dec. 7-22 at the Long Beach Playhouse Mainstage, featuring a cast of 17 including Robb Tracy as Scrooge. He comes to the Playhouse with 18 years experience at Knott's Birdcage Theater. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Call 562-494-1014, opt. 1 or go to www.lbplayhouse.org.
The Holiday Treats for the Animals kicks off the Aquarium Holidays at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Holiday Treats Event is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, and Aquarium Holidays runs through Dec. 23. On weekends, there will be a snow play area, children's crafts and photo ops with Santa. And Santa Diver will make regular appearances. Hanukkah storytelling also take place on selected dates. The aquarium will be accepting toys for the Fire Department's Spark of Love Toy Drive. Admission to the aquarium is required: $34.95 for adults, $31.95 for seniors and $24.95 for ages 3-11. The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. Visit www.aquariumofpacific.org.
St. Anthony's Holiday Boutique will feature gifts, a St. Anthony School Ugly Sweater Contest, a visit from Santa and more from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Parish Hall, 855 E. Sixth St.
From 3:30 to dusk on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Lighting of the Giant Letters spelling "Merry Christmas" and "Happy New Year" will take place in Whaley Park North, 5620 E. Atherton St.
Visit the Holiday in the Country Boutique from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Grand, 4101 W. Willow St. The event is presented by the Women's Council of Realtors and organizers say the event will sell out, so buy tickets early. A portion of the money raised goes to Rock the Vets. Tickets are $45. Go to eventbrite.com.
Rancho Los Alamitos is staging a new interactive holiday event, "Christmas at Rancho Los Alamitos," from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. This event is tailored for families with children ages 3-8. The Camerata Singers will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for younger than 12. Reservations are required. Call 562-431-3541 or go to www.rancholosalamitos.org. The rancho also offers its free Holiday Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11-13. The rancho is at 6400 E. Bixby Rd.
All ages are invited to the holiday sing-along including refreshments and a photo op with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the El Dorado Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd.
Bring an ornament to the Tree of Peace Lighting with Safe Refuge from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Rose Park, Eighth Street and Orizaba Avenue.
The Bayshore Co-op Preschool will be serving hot cocoa and baked goods from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, across from the Naples Fountain. Donations will be accepted for the preschool.
Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra presents a "Baroque Christmas" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in the Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. They will be joined by Long Beach Camerata Singers and Soprano Robin Johannsen. For tickets, go to www.musicalangelica.org.
More than 100 pets will be available for adoption as part of the "Pawlidy" Pet Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W. Ocean Blvd. There will vendors, food, prizes, a raffle and all proceeds benefit Long Beach Animal Care Services.
Children are invited to the LBX'Explores Kids Club Christmas party from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Long Beach Exchange in the Hanger, 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd. There will be free hot chocolate for children, wreath making and more.
The Musique Sur La Mer Orchestra will perform in a "Music Sur La Mer-ry" Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Off Boardwalk Theater, in Shoreline Village Downtown. The free event features holiday favorites.
This year's Daisy Avenue Christmas Parade is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Daisy Avenue between Hill Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
Go "Home for the Holidays" and experience the historical traditions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rancho Los Cerritos. The evening includes holiday music and treats in the backyard at the rancho, 4600 Virginia Dr. Tickets are $20 ($15 for members). Go to www.rancholoscerritos.org.
The Naples Island Boat Parade begins with large boats at 6 p.m. and smaller boats at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. For map of the parade route, go to www.naplesca.com.
"America's Most Spectacular Production," the Long Beach Ballet's "The Nutcracker," returns Dec. 14, 15 and 20-21 in the Terrace Theater. There are afternoon and evening performances and tickets start at $34. There's also the special VIP Luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Seaside Ballroom. For more details, visit www.longbeachnutcracker.com.
Long Beach Chorale has two performances of its "Candlelight Carols" program: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. There will be a pre-concert talk 30 minutes before each program. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. Performances are at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N. Studebaker Rd. Go to www.longbeachchorale.org.
The entire family is invited to Victorian Christmas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Bembridge House, 953 N. Park Circle Dr. It's $15 and a boxed lunch is available if ordered in advance. Go to www.lbheritage.org.
A long-time Long Beach tradition continues when pianist David Benoit returns for holiday music include tunes from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carpenter Center. He'll be joined by vocalist Sara Gazarek, the All-American Boys Chorus and the Pacific Vision Youth Symphony. Tickets are $45. Call 562-985-7000 or go to www.CarpenterArts.org.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers and the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah a 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in the Convention Center at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $35 and $45. Go to www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
The Aquarium of the Pacific is offering Winter Day Camps and a Winter Teen Overnight. Sea Squirts (ages 5-6) is 8:30 to 11:30 a.m Dec. 26 and 27 for $80. Winter Day Camp (ages 7-12) is 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 and 3 and is $100. The Winter Teen Overnight (ages 13-15) starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and is $90. Discounts are available for members. Call 562-590-3100 or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org.