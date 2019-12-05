We may not have natural snow to celebrate Christmas in Long Beach, but there are plenty to ways to get into the holiday spirit. Try some of these.
For a change of pace, celebrate with a Danish Christmas Dinner tonight (Thursday, Dec. 5), at Gladstone's, 330 Pine Ave. in the Pike. It's a three-course meal with dishes such as Pickled Herring in White Wine, Salmon and Shrimp Salad, Roast Duck, Pumpernickel Breads and Almond Rice Pudding Dessert. It will be served family style in the Catalina Room and it's $60 per person. Call 562-432-8588.
The Holiday Tree Lighting and Laser Lights show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Long Beach Towne Center, 7575 Carson Blvd., just off the 605 Freeway. The evening includes live music, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph and "snow." It's free and open to the public.
"Miracle on Anaheim Street," a holiday improv show to benefit WomenShelter, returns at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Long Beach Playhouse. Sponsored by the Playhouse and the Held2gether improv group, the proceeds support WomenShelter's work in the field of domestic violence. Tickets are $20. Call 562-494-1014, option 1 or go to www.lbplayhouse.org.
The 1906 Bembridge House will be all decorated for the holidays and open for tours, snacks and shopping from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13. It's an over-21 event and admission is $20. Call 562-493-7019 or go to www.lbheritage.org. The Bembridge House is at 953 N. Park Circle Dr.
The holiday classic play turned movie musical, Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn," will be presented by Musical Theatre West Dec. 6-15 at the Carpenter Center. The show features famous tunes including "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out with My Baby" and "Heat Wave." There are evening and matinee performances. Tickets start at $20. Call 562-856-1999 or go to www.musical.org. The Carpenter Center is at 6200 Atherton St.
The whole family is invited to Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Parkers' Lighthouse, 435 Shoreline Village Dr., where Santa will arrive by yacht. Those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped present for patients at Miller Children's and Women's Hospital. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children younger than 12. Reservations are required, call 562-432-6500.
Santa is coming and everyone is invited to help decorate the Uptown Bixby Knolls Community Christmas Tree from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Scherer Park, 4891 Atlantic Ave. There will be games and crafts, prizes and it's free to take photos with Santa.
The Shoreline Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, outside Shoreline Marina. It will travel through Rainbow Harbor, past Shoreline Village, the Pine Avenue Pier, Gladstone's and then pass by the Queen Mary. Organizers say best viewing will be in Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor and from the Queen Mary.
The 37th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade moves down Second Street and back from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Former Mayor Beverly O'Neill is the Grand Marshal and this year's theme is "Your Holidays Start on 2nd."
There will be music, Christmas activities and more and much more on Dec. 7, 8, 13 and Santa is expected on Dec. 14 at the LBX (Long Beach Exchange). 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd. For details, visit thelongbeachexchange.com.
"A Christmas Carol" will be on stage Dec. 7-22 at the Long Beach Playhouse Mainstage, featuring a cast of 17 including Robb Tracy as Scrooge. He comes to the Playhouse with 18 years experience at Knott's Birdcage Theater. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Call 562-494-1014, opt. 1 or go to www.lbplayhouse.org.
The Holiday Treats for the Animals kicks off the Aquarium Holidays at the Aquarium of the Pacific. A Holiday Treats event is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, and Aquarium Holidays runs through Dec. 23. On weekends, there will be a snow play area, children's crafts and photo ops with Santa. And Santa Diver will make regular appearances. Hanukkah storytelling also take place on selected dates. The aquarium will be accepting toys for the Fire Department's Spark of Love Toy Drive. Admission to the aquarium is required: $34.95 for adults, $31.95 for seniors and $24.95 for ages 3-11. The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. Visit www.aquariumofpacific.org.
St. Anthony's Holiday Boutique will feature gifts, a St. Anthony School Ugly Sweater Contest, a visit from Santa and more from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Parish Hall, 855 E. Sixth St.
From 3:30 p.m. to dusk on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Lighting of the Giant Letters spelling "Merry Christmas" and "Happy New Year" will take place in Whaley Park North, 5620 E. Atherton St.
The Long Beach Community Band will performs songs of the season, including a sing-along starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Bethany Church, 2250 Clark Ave. Be sure to get some of the cocoa and cookies.
Visit the Holiday in the Country Boutique from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Grand, 4101 W. Willow St. The event is presented by the Women's Council of Realtors and organizers say the event will sell out, so buy tickets early. A portion of the money raised goes to Rock the Vets. Tickets are $45. Go to eventbrite.com.
Due to rain in the forecast, the Long Beach City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony has been rescheduled to 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Terrace Theater Plaza, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. The actual tree lighting will occur about 6 p.m. And there will be food trucks, fireworks, Mr. and Mrs. Santa, live music and more.
A Holiday Open House be take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 13, at Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd. It's a family friendly event including tours of the decorated ranch house, holiday music and refreshments. There's no admission charge but because parking is limited, RSVPs are required to 562-431-3541 or https://rancholosalamitos.org. In addition, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, the rancho is staging a new interactive holiday event, "Christmas at Rancho Los Alamitos," from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This event is tailored for families with children ages 3-8. The Camerata Singers will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for younger than 12. Reservations are required. Call 562-431-3541 or go to www.rancholosalamitos.org. The rancho is at 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd.
All ages are invited to the holiday sing-along including refreshments and a photo op with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the El Dorado Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd.
Bring an ornament to the Tree of Peace Lighting with Safe Refuge from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Rose Park, Eighth Street and Orizaba Avenue.
The Bayshore Co-op Preschool will be serving hot cocoa and baked goods from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, across from the Naples Fountain. Donations will be accepted for the preschool.
Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra presents a "Baroque Christmas" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in the Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. They will be joined by Long Beach Camerata Singers and Soprano Robin Johannsen. For tickets, go to www.musicalangelica.org.
There will be carolers on Second Street in Belmont Shore from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and The Wilson High Band and Carolers will perform at the Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
More than 100 pets will be available for adoption as part of the "Pawlidy" Pet Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Long Beach Civic Center, 411 W. Ocean Blvd. There will vendors, food, prizes, a raffle and all proceeds benefit Long Beach Animal Care Services.
Children are invited to the LBX'Explores Kids Club Christmas party from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Long Beach Exchange in the Hanger, 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd. There will be free hot chocolate for children, wreath making and more.
The Musique Sur La Mer Orchestra will perform in a "Music Sur La Mer-ry" Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Off Boardwalk Theater, in Shoreline Village Downtown. The free event features holiday favorites.
This year's Daisy Avenue Christmas Parade is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Daisy Avenue between Hill Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
Go "Home for the Holidays" and experience the historical traditions from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rancho Los Cerritos. The evening includes holiday music and treats in the backyard at the rancho, 4600 Virginia Dr. Tickets are $20 ($15 for members). Go to www.rancholoscerritos.org.
The Naples Island Boat Parade begins with large boats at 6 p.m. and smaller boats at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. For map of the parade route, go to www.naplesca.com.
"America's Most Spectacular Production," the Long Beach Ballet's "The Nutcracker," returns Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 in the Terrace Theater. There are afternoon and evening performances and tickets start at $34. There's also the special VIP Luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Seaside Ballroom. For more details, visit www.longbeachnutcracker.com.
Long Beach Chorale has two performances of its "Candlelight Carols" program: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. There will be a pre-concert talk 30 minutes before each program. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. Performances are at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N. Studebaker Rd. Go to www.longbeachchorale.org.
The entire family is invited to Victorian Christmas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Bembridge House, 953 N. Park Circle Dr. It's $15 and a boxed lunch is available if ordered in advance. Go to www.lbheritage.org.
Besides shopping in Belmont Shore, on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. Santa will be at Second and LaVerne, there will be holiday music Greg Young from 1 to 5 p.m. at 5200 Second St. and carolers from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Southern California Brass Consortium returns to Long Beach for its holiday concert "Joy to the World," at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Bay Shore Church, 5100 The Toledo. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are required. The event usually sells out early. For tickets, go to www.justinrudd.com.
Santa will be at Second Street and Laverne in Belmont Shore from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. There be carolers from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Rogers Middle School Band and Orchestra will serve up holiday tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
A long-time Long Beach tradition continues when pianist David Benoit returns for holiday music include tunes from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carpenter Center. He'll be joined by vocalist Sara Gazarek, the All-American Boys Chorus and the Pacific Vision Youth Symphony. Tickets are $45. Call 562-985-7000 or go to www.CarpenterArts.org.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers and the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in the Convention Center at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $35 and $45. Go to www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec 21 and 22, Belmont Shore feature carolers, holiday music in front the Chase Bank and Santa at Second and LaVerne. For exact times, check their website at www.belmontshore.org/your-holidays-starton2nd.
Now through Dec. 24, The Ordinarie American Tavern will feature a Christmas Popup with Christmas-inspired cocktails, like the Snowball Old Fashioned, The SanTaRex (rye whisky and other ingredients, served in a mug with a T-Rex wearing a Santa Hat) and more. The Ordinarie, at 210 The Promenade, is open seven days a week until 2 a.m. and features live music, American comfort food and desserts.
Christmas Eve at Cafe Sevilla means a three-course Prix-Fixe Christmas meal starting at 4 p.m. for $45 per person, with live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day service begins at 11:30 a.m. with live music 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The regular menu will be available both days. Go to www.caresevilla.com/long-beach/promotions.
The Aquarium of the Pacific is offering Winter Day Camps and a Winter Teen Overnight. Sea Squirts (ages 5-6) is 8:30 to 11:30 a.m Dec. 26 and 27 for $80. Winter Day Camp (ages 7-12) is 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 and 3 and is $100. The Winter Teen Overnight (ages 13-15) starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and is $90. Discounts are available for members. Call 562-590-3100 or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Gondola Getaway will offer its Holiday Cruises "Sleighs on the Bay" through Dec. 31. Cruises will be available Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices start at $160 for two. For tickets, go to www.GondolaGetawayInc.com
Take the Big Red Bus Christmas Lights Tour any night (except Saturday) through Dec. 24. There are several tours each night. It's $15 per person and includes Naples, Belmont Shore, Alamitos Bay and Belmont Park. For reservations, call 562-852-9888.
The Queen Mary Christmas runs through Jan. 4. It's a North Pole-inspired holiday adventure, with live entertainment, beverages for adults and children, the ice rink, strolling performers and Santa Claus. Tickets are $22 for children and $29 for adults and VIP admission is available. The Queen Mary Christmas is open Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 15 and then every day through Jan. 1. Visit www.queenmary.com.
Holiday Tamales are now available at Lola's. It's $12.95 for six and $24.95 for a dozen. Call 562-343-5506.