Tickets are on sale now for the Historical Society of Long Beach's 24th annual Historical Cemetery Tour happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sunnyside and Municipal cemeteries, 1095 and 1151 E. Willow St.
The family-friendly tour shares stories of the those laid to rest at the cemeteries. Actors portray the dead, allowing their stories to live on beyond the grave.
Tickets are $20 ($15 for HSLB members), $8 for children 5 to 18 years and $1 for youngsters 4 and younger. Money raised will benefit the Historical Society of Long Beach.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to hslb.org.