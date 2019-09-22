cemetery tour

Grace O'Neill portrayed Cora Morgan, a women’s rights advocate in the early 1900s and the second woman to register to vote in Long Beach, at the Historical Society of Long Beach's 23rd annual Historical Cemetery Tour on Saturday at Sunnyside and Municipal cemeteries.

 —Gazette photo by Geronimo Quitoriano

Tickets are on sale now for the Historical Society of Long Beach's 24th annual Historical Cemetery Tour happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sunnyside and Municipal cemeteries, 1095 and 1151 E. Willow St.

The family-friendly tour shares stories of the those laid to rest at the cemeteries. Actors portray the dead, allowing their stories to live on beyond the grave.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for HSLB members), $8 for children 5 to 18 years and $1 for youngsters 4 and younger. Money raised will benefit the Historical Society of Long Beach.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to hslb.org.

