The biggest event of the year for the Historical Society of Long Beach involves bringing the dead back to life, if only for a few hours.
That would be the 24th annual Historic Cemetery Tour, where actors take on the persona of long gone Long Beach residents and share their stories to a crowd of the living.
"This is always an engaging event," Roxanne Patmor, event organizer and Historical Society of Long Beach (HSLB) board member, said. "It's always been a wonderful way to engage the community and bring the spirit of the city to life."
The event takes place at Sunnyside and Long Beach Municipal cemeteries, and with it happening just days before Halloween, moments may feel haunting.
"The characters were all real people who lived and died here, with their own stories, their own families and jobs," Patmor said. "I like to think this event helps keep their spirits alive by sharing their stories."
And the stories of the passed are different every year. Patmor said that the HSLB team researches the chosen deceased, piles together the information that they can dig up, and then the rest is up to the writers on the team to turn that information into a story.
"Everything is new every year and we are learning as we go," she said.
This year, eight performances will be featured graveside. The first-person performances last 10 minutes and will be repeated every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Stories this year include a suffragist, a harbor commissioner, a water commissioner, the stories of someone who ran a sanitarium, someone killed in a horrible fire— and a Boy Scout.
Additionally, members of Long Beach's Japanese American community will discuss family separation and unification during World War 2. There also will be a Dia De Los Muertos altar with face painting available for children.
"It feels very unreal, hearing about these people and their stories as if they're standing in front of you, but they've moved on," Patmor said.
The HSLB is looking for volunteers to help set up tents and chairs the evening before, as well as volunteers to greet guests and man the vendor stations.
Tickets are $20 if purchased ahead of time online, and then will go up to $25 the day of the event. Tickets for people 18 and younger are $8 each and just $1 for youngsters 4 and younger.
The 24th annual Historical Cemetery Tour is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sunnyside and Long Beach Municipal cemeteries.
For more information, tickets, or to sign up as a volunteer, go to HSLB.org.
