The Long Beach Convention Center is experiencing another haunting this weekend, and its bigger than ever.
That would be Midsummer Scream, an annual convention paying homage to all things horror in film, books and comics.
"Both days are always jam packed, so we've really expanded the space this year," David Markland, the event's executive director, said. "We have a bigger space and more items to announce."
This time, the event will span all three halls of the convention center, widening the walking spaces and allowing for more room for vendors and brand new haunts.
Some returning exhibits include the haunted Hall of Shadows, featuring around 12 shows and haunted houses, as well as the Queen Mary's creepy Sliders and a meet and greet with Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.
And there's more panels this time around, including "Horrors of the Exotic: The Dark Side of Tiki," a presentation by Bill Rude discussing the history of Tiki, including its roots and the popularity of today's Tiki bars and themed parties and "A Chilling Legacy: 50 Years of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion" talking design and ghostly tales about the popular Disneyland attraction.
Both panels are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but a full calendar of presentations is available at midsummerscream.org/2019-panels-and-presentations.
More space at the convention center also meant more room for collaboration, Markland said, like the event's collab with Lights OUT Productions's "Scream Queens — The Tribute Experience," which is one of the event's immersive and interactive experiences. During the Scream Queens event, guests will have to run and hide from monsters in hopes of not being found.
"It's a ready or not, hide and seek immersive experience," Markland said. "I'm really excited for that one because it's a Comic Con event — but we have it."
Other immersive events include a seance with Madam Ruth, where guests can participate in a 10 minute session and get their fortunes read, "The Ritual" where a coven will try to recruit guests for an upcoming ritual, and monster bingo, where participants search the venue for a specific list of monsters.
The Queen Mary also will be showcasing the designs for their newest Dark Harbor maze on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. That event is happening later this year.
Finally, there's an area set aside for the youngsters called the Paranormal Pixies Pumpkin Patch. There's going to be balloon animals, face painting and different acts every 30 minutes, including an appearance by Kimberly J. Brown of Halloweentown fame.
“It would be too easy to call it a 'kids' area,'” he said. "So we came up with something to match the theme for the little monsters."
Tickets for the event are $38 for Saturday, $33 for Sunday and $55 for both days. Gold Bat passes are $95 each and include front of the line access in the Hall of Shadows, priority access to panels and admission to Saturday's afterparty happening from 8 p.m. to midnight (for regular tickets, the afterparty event is an additional $20), to name some of the perks.
To purchase tickets, or for more information and scheduling, go to midsummerscream.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstuzman@gazettes.com.