The fifth annual Greenbelt Festival is happening from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Long Beach Greenbelt at Roswell Avenue and Eighth Street.
The family friendly Halloween-themed event will feature a bounce house, games, food trucks and information booths regarding neighborhood updates.
The Long Beach Fire Department will be on site, and band Waves of Ages will perform the live music.
A pumpkin patch will be located at the corner of Sixth Street and Tremont Avenue where there will be a crafts table and games for youngsters.
The event is presented by the Greenbelt Heights Neighborhood Association, Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price and the Belmont Heights Community Association.
For information, email greenbeltheightsna@gmail.com.