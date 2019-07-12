Scherer Park is playing all the summertime blues this weekend.
It's the Gr8 Summer Blues Concert and it's happening from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
The event is free and features all the best in Long Beach blues, including The Bernie Pearl Blues Band, Alvin Hayes, Jr. and Friends, New Blues Revolution and Al Williams and Friends featuring Barbara Morrison. DJ Senay Kenfe will be keeping the tunes going in between the performances.
“Al Williams, Bill Grisolia and the New Blues Revolution, Alvin Hayes, Jr., and Bernie Pearl are all based here in Long Beach, but are known far and wide for their amazing talents," Eight District Councilman Al Austin said in a release. "I am honored that they have all agreed to come together for what promises to be a memorable afternoon of music at Scherer Park."
Councilman Austin's office, in partnership with Parks, Recreation & Marine, are sponsoring the free event.
In addition to the music, there will be a kids' zone with face painting, balloon animals and games. Food will be available to purchase from PowWow Pizza, Aguas Way and Bundts on Melrose.
For more information, go to Facebook.com and search for "Gr8 Summer Blues Concert."