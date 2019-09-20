It's time to get rid of old files and papers.
The city of Long Beach is hosting a free paper shredding event from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Parking lot, 5000 E. Lew Davis St.
Only three file boxes per vehicle are permitted and box dimensions shouldn't exceed 24 inches wide and 12 inches high. A mobile shredding truck will be on site until it gets full, so interested shredders are encouraged to stop by early. For more information, go to Facebook.com and search for "City of Long Beach Shred Event."
For people who will miss Saturday's shred event this weekend, there will be another chance next week.
That shred event is happening from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Marine Stadium, 5255 E. Paoli Way. This event will benefit the Rogers Middle School Green Team, and although is free, donations are encouraged.
There's a limit of five boxes (or bags) per person. No binders, books, magazines or newspapers will be permitted. E-waste items (like printers, keyboards and iPads) also will be accepted on site. Batteries, furniture, or hazardous waste will not be permitted.
For more information, go to allevents.in and search for "Shred & eWaste to Benefit Rogers Green Team."