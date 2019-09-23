Beverly O'Neill, the Peninsula resident who was elected mayor of Long Beach three times, will be this year's Grand Marshal for the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade.
This will be the 37th annual Christmas Parade. As many as 50,000 people are expected to come to Belmont Shore on Saturday, Dec. 7, to watch bands, floats and more march up and down Second Street.
O'Neill was first elected Long Beach's mayor in 1994. In 2002, she became the first big city mayor to be elected as a write-in candidate. During that last term, she also served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
She retired as president/superintendent of Long Beach City College before running for mayor. She is a graduate of Poly High School, LBCC and Cal State Long Beach, earning a doctorate in education from USC.
This year's parade theme is "Your Holidays Start On 2nd." Applications are available now for parade entries, and sponsors are being sought for high school band entries.
The Port of Long Beach is the presenting sponsor.
For parade applications, go to www.belmontshore.org/christmas-parade. For sponsorship information, email dede@belmontshore.org or call 562-434-3066.