’Tis the season for home cooked meals and family gatherings. But according to Jake Heflin, a 20-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, it's also the season for Thanksgiving cooking fires.
"Unattended cooking, by far, is the leading contributing factor to these cooking fires and fire deaths," Heflin told Southern California Edison (SCE). "There is no question that you should make sure you stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on a stovetop. If you leave for even a short period of time, turn off the stovetop."
Heflin also warns to check all appliances before cooking to make sure that the chords are in good shape. Broken or stripped chords are at risk for sparking fires. As for turkey fryers, Heflin adds that the fire association discourages their use.
Other items to have on hand include a timer to use as a reminder to pull items off the stove and a smoke detector in case something burns. If a stovetop fire is started, Heflin said to smother flames by putting a lid over the burning pan, turn off the oven and stove and keep the oven door closed.
"Thanksgiving Day cooking fires are nearly four times more likely than on the average day, and cooking fires on the day before Thanksgiving are nearly twice the daily average," he said.
For more holiday fire safety information, go to the National Fire Protection Association website ay nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Thanksgiving.
Southern California Edison writer Paul Netter contributed to this report.
—Stephanie Stutzman