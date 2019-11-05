State Senator Lena Gonzalez announced Monday that she will sponsor a family-friendly festival this Friday to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
Gonzalez organized similar festivals for the last five years as the First District City Councilwoman. This year, the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the Water Replenishment District and Jessica Quintana, executive director of Centro CHA, will be co-hosts.
The party will be from 6 to 10 pm. Friday at The Streets on the Promenade between Third and Fifth streets. The pop-up event is free to attend.
There will be Day of the Dead altars, Folklorico dancers, DJ music and Danzantes, who will bless the altars. There also will be vendors, face painting and more.
Gonzalez said in a release that she and her staff will be available to talk about he legislative priorities for 2020. The release said more than 2,000 people are expected to attend.