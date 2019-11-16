Three brothers surfing their way down the Baja California coast some 30 years ago stumbled across a cheap street food — fish tacos — and thought they could do better. Today, they own more than 30 Wahoo's Fish Taco restaurants, and there are another 30 or so franchised stores spread out across the United States and beyond.
It sounds like a Hollywood film script no one would buy. But the story of Wahoo's Fish Taco and brothers Ed and Mingo Lee and Wing Lam is, if anything, more unbelievable. And the recipes that make up the Wahoo's menu are as unusual and unique as the brothers who created them.
Ed Lee and Wing Lam were in Long Beach last week to show off their latest restaurant in the LBX (Long Beach Exchange) center on Lakewood Boulevard. The new interior has more than one nod to the heritage of McDonnell Douglas airplane manufacturing that can be found throughout the center — and the restaurant sits across the street from The Hanger, the upscale food hall. But there's still plenty of surfer, Southern California influence too.
"We're refreshing the look at the Marketplace store, too," Ed Lee said. "People were saying it was held together with stickers. We're going to spruce it up some."
While the laid-back ambiance is part of what has made Wahoo's a place to experience, Ed Lee said, it's the food that brings people back. It has been described as a Mexican-Brazilian-Chinese fusion. There's everything on the menu from not-so traditional fish tacos (the fish is grilled, to start) to a teriyaki beef bowl with black beans and white rice.
"We came from Brazil, and that's where the black beans came from," Wing Lam said. "We don't use pinto beans, we don't add any fat to our dishes."
"There's a little butter on the rice," Ed Lee chimed in. "But everything is fresh."
There also are multiple vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.
Wing Lam said he still runs the company's food truck so he can use it as a test kitchen. The teriyaki is a good example of trial and error — the layers of ingredients and spices result in a sauce that's more savory than sweet not found elsewhere.
The brothers' parents had fled China during the civil war there, landing in Brazil and starting a restaurant there. Fifteen years or so later, the move to the U.S. landed the family on Balboa island in San Diego, where the Shanghai Pine Gardens restaurant became the family business.
By 1988, the brothers had struck out on their own, and opened the first Wahoo's in Costa Mesa with the always-fresh healthy approach that became their hallmark. The rest, as they say, is history.
"We're still trying new stuff, though," Wing Lam said. "Take a look at that bar. Isn't it something?"
The bar offers local craft beers, including Ten Mile Brewing Company, which is located a mile or so away in Signal Hill. The full bar has an industrial, polished aluminum look that contrasts with the more traditional surfer vibe of the dining area.
Wahoo's at LBX is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week long. The address is 4201 McGowen St. For more information about that location and all the stores, go to wahoos.com.