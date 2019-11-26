Thanksgiving is just a week away. Here's some information in case you don't want to cook. Unless otherwise indicated, everything takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
From now through Sunday (closed Thanksgiving Day) enjoy the annual Friendship meal at The Social List. The special meal is turkey, gimlet gravy, smashed potatoes, stuffing and house made cranberry sauce. It's $18. The Social List is at 2105 E. Fourth St. The phone number is 562-433-5478 and the website www.thesociallistlb.com.
Stop by Michael's on Naples between 5:30 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or Friday, Nov. 29, for a three-course Prix-Fixe Dinner for $50. It's a stress-free way to enjoy a holiday meal that includes a glass of wine. Call 562-439-7080 or go to www.michaelsonnaples.com.
The Aquarium of the Pacific is serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price is $70 for adults and $42.50 for ages 3-11. Price includes admission. Call 562-590-3100. The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way.
Fuego in the Hotel Maya is serving a four-course prix-fixe dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entree choices include Cocoa Roast Turkey, Prime Rib, Colorado Lamb Chop, Chilean Sea and Autumn Quinoa with a variety of vegetables and fruits. The Thanksgiving Feast is $75 for adults and $38 for ages 6 through 12. For reservations, call 562-481-3910. Fuego in the Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Dr.
Gladstone's will be serving a traditional dinner with Free Range Diestel Farms Turkey, stuffing, baked sweet potatoes, fresh baked pumpkin pie and more. It's $25.95 per person ($12.95 for 12 and younger) and is available for dine-in or to go. Reservations are recommended but not required. Call 562-432-8588 or go to www.glandstoneslongbeach.com. Gladstone's is at 330 S. Pine Ave in the Pike.
Saint and Second will be open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. serving a special meal including Spice Rubbed Diestel Turkey, Duroc Ham, House Smoke All Natural Tip, potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie and more. It's $49 for adults and $19 for children. They also have Thanksgiving Box Dinners that serve four to six people for $175. It includes turkey, ham, Tri-Tip, Andouille, stuffing and more. Call 562-433-4828 or go to www.saintandsecond.com. Saint and Second is at 4828 E. Second St.
The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner for people who cannot be with family and friends at noon at St. Anne's Church, 340 10th St. in Seal Beach. Bingo starts at 11 a.m. RSVP to 562-799-0179. Please bring canned food items to donation to local charities.
The Prospector will be open for dinner from noon to 9 p.m. with complete dinners including Turkey ($15.99), Ham and Yams ($15.99), Steak and Lobster ($25.99 ) and more. Reservations are available but walk-ins are welcome. Call 562-438-3839. The Prospector is at 2400 E. Seventh St.
Celebrate Thanksgiving in Spain at Cafe Sevilla. They'll have a three-course prix-fixe meal with entree choices of Salmon/Shrimp Duet or turkey and ham with all the fixin's and homemade pumpkin pie for $39.50 for adults and $19.50 for children. Seating is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live Spanish guitar music from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Call 562-495-1111 or go to www.CafeSevilla.com. Sevilla is at 140 Pine Ave.