They bring grapes from all over the world to the Waters Edge Winery, but you can look into the room where they’re turned into wine while dining and enjoying the wine at Waters Edge.
Most places match the wine with the food, but here the wine comes first.
It’s the first urban winery in Long Beach and they have redone the space at 217 Pine Ave. which, back in the day was home to Hush nightclub, Mariposa and briefly, Blue Café.
Wine
The wine is created here on Pine Avenue with grapes that come from all over the world as well as the United States.
So, how do you ship wine grapes from thousands of miles away and keep them fresh?
The answer is, you don’t. Winemaker/Owner Colin Mitzenmacher uses a process called thermovinifcation. This involves taking the must, which is freshly crushed grapes and extracting all the yeast and some of the water. That is what is shipped to Waters Edge, where it’s reconstituted to create the wine.
The prices are reasonable for custom-crafted wine and that’s because everything is made on site. Sangrias and wines run mostly from $20 to $40 per bottle and are available by the glass.
Highlights of the current wine as described by Mitzenmacher's list include Amor, a French Merlot with a unique body style that rounds out with Napa jamminess that surprises people with raspberries on the back end.
Mitzenmacher said he allowed the grape to express itself in the Luna Bianca Chardonnay. Although it's buttery, it's not over the top. There are tropical notes. It’s refreshing and also pairs well with a steak.
Then there’s the Mexico Coffee Port. It’s based on decaffeinated Mexican coffee beans, cinnamon sticks and Spanish Tempranillo grapes.
“It’s not fortified,” Mitzenmacher said. (A fortified wine is a wine to which a distilled spirit, usually brandy, is added). “So it’s more of a desserty wine. I took the two best beverages (coffee and wine) in my life and put them in a bottle.”
But Wait, There’s More
The food matches the quality of the wine. Chef “T” Visoth Ouk has created a number of dishes to pair nicely with the wines.
The menu features smaller dishes and well larger entrees, flatbreads, salads and the Bison Burger.
There also are tasting options that include wines paired with meats and cheeses or other bites.
The Salmon Tartar appetizer is served with a sesame seeds, seaweed flakes and bulgogi sauce (which includes soy, brown sugar, and other ingredients) that melds perfectly with the soft, tender salmon.
A fried goat cheese comes with a crunchy outside, tasty goat cheese inside and is served with a strawberry jam.
A popular item is the Salmon Sammy, served with Chantilly slaw and house-made sauce.
“It’s to die for,” Mitzenmacher said. He’s right.
Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday and includes omelets, the Soft Shell Burger and Mitzenmacher’s personal favorite; the Winemakers Breakfast of Potato Hash, sausage and bacon.
Live Music/Special Events
There’s live music 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Other events include wine yoga and Wine Down Wednesday with massage therapist Dr. Bob.
The wine club, which starts at $35 a month, offers wine on a regular basis, and discounts of at least 10%
Important To Know
Waters Edge is at 217 Pine Ave. The phone number is 833-334-WINE (9463) and the website is www.wewlongbeach.com.
They open at 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. on weekends.
It’s downtown, so there are plenty of nearby parking options.