After a bump in the road last year during a brief change of ownership, order has been restored at Aki Sushi as the founder and owner Tara (she goes by one name) has resumed control.
Diners can be reassured that the food and service have been returned to the former enjoyable states at the place with the unassuming exterior on Seventh Street for many years.
About The Food
Spider Roll, a personal favorite, arrives in perfect condition; still warm deep-fried soft shell crab, cool avocado, masago, cucumber and relish.
As restaurant owners are fond of saying, the Nabeyaki Udon is “a party in your mouth.” It’s made up of Japanese noodles in a savory broth with bits of onion, shredded chicken, crunchy bamboo, delicate yet chewy mushrooms, chewy fish cakes and topped with a piece of shrimp tempura. The colors are appealing too: greens, browns and the bright pink from the fish cakes.
The Beef Teriyaki is another tasty combination of perfectly tender Teriyaki Beef, slightly cooked broccoli, crispy green beans and artfully sculpted carrot slices.
The traditional Miso soup is well executed: nicely salty, with fresh onion, a pungent aroma and intense flavor.
For something a little different, they offer Angel Wings, which are boneless wings stuffed with marinated ground chicken, glass noodles, celery and onion. It’s tasty by itself, but the taste moves to another level with the accompanying sweet and sour sauce, with sesame seeds and onions.
Other popular items are Spicy Chicken Coconut Soup, Springs Rolls, Pad Se Ew Noodles (flat rice noodles with egg), Chinese broccoli and the Lakers Roll with spicy shrimp, crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon and special sauce.
Thai dishes include Panang Yellow Curry, Satay Skewers, Mee Krob (rice noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, green onion, red pepper and bean sprouts), and Spicy Shrimp Tom Yum Hong (sweet and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, lemon grass
There is a wide variety of sushi and sashimi.
For dessert, try Sticky Rice with Mango, Deep Fried Ice Cream or Mochi Ice Cream.
Atmosphere
The atmosphere is comfortable, spacious and airy with plenty of natural light and a suitable level of background noise.
Upon entering, a 4-foot-high elephant welcomes you. The sushi bar is to the left.
Check out the distinctive cage-like light fixtures over the sushi bar The overall effect is uncrowded in spite of its relatively large capacity. There are four large screen TVs.
It feels like an upscale place, even if the prices are quite reasonable.
Important To Know
Happy Hour is 3 to 6 p.m. every day and offers discounts of beverages as well as daily selected Sushi ($2.99) and Special Rolls for $8.
Vegetarian Lunch Special is $9.99. Japanese lunch specials are $11.99.
Dinner combos with soup, salad, and steamed rice, start at $13.99.
Aki Sushi Bar and Bai Plu Thai Restaurant is at 1626 E. Seventh St. They open every day at 10 a.m. The phone is 562-436-3123. The website is www.baipluthai.com. There’s a parking lot next door and street parking.
There also is another similar co-owned restaurant, Bai-Plu Thai & Sushi, at 2119 N. Bellflower Blvd.