Usually dinners pair a wine with the food.
At Portuguese Bend Distillery, it’s the other way around.
“The idea is to pair food with the cocktails,” said Luis Navarro, who owns Portuguese Bend with his partner Brenda Rivera.
The place opened June and has quickly become a destination.
Luis and Brenda also own the two Lola’s Restaurants and the Social List. PBD has attracted some different customers.
“The others are almost exclusively locals, Luis said. “Now we have out-of-towners. It’s cool to have both.”
Spirits
What makes PBD unique is the on-site distillery.
They started out making their own vodka, and followed up with a traditional gin.
Simon Haxton is the “Spirit Tsar” and he recently created Donna Rosa Gin. They call it California Style with brilliant hibiscus coloring and regional botanicals like cardamom and grapefruit. There is warmth from peppercorns and floral notes. It’s brighter in taste, somewhat smoother than the traditional gin.
According to Brenda, one of the most popular cocktails is the “Yass, Please, with the Donna Rosa Gin, Campari, Giffard Orgeat , fresh lemon and grapefruit juice, pineapple gum sprit and topped with IPA.
It’s sweet, refreshing, and there’s nice contrast and the herb and fruit infused Campari provides a slight bitterness. It’s intense, but smooth.
Also very popular is the Neptune, which uses the more traditional; Smoke Bay Gin as its base, adding Ancho Reyes, honey syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, guava puree, Absinthe and mole bitters. It’s stronger than the Yass Please, but in a good way, with strong gin.
It’s also topped with a gummy starfish or shark gummy.
“We’re not into the bigger garnishes you see on cocktails these days, like crab claws, sliders or big skewers of shrimp,” Brenda said. “We wanted something kind of ‘eco-friendly’, so we went with the gummies.”
Until the first of the year, the craft cocktails are $10, which is great deal.
Atmosphere
PBD has an excellent sound level and comfortable dining inside and out.
The name remembers a romantic time in Southern California’s past. After prohibition was passed in 1919, the Portuguese Bend area of Palos Verdes became the favorite destination of smugglers. With its caves and crevasses, it was a perfect place for smugglers to make land and hide their products until they could be transported inland.
If food and drinks aren’t enough at PBD, they offer a variety of merchandise including hats, shirts, and bathtub gin soap.
The merchandise, logos and labels were created under the design supervision of PORT LB operated by Jim Leatherman and Joshua Johnson.
Food
The spirits are special, but the food is good too.
The Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Pasta ($17) also includes red bell pepper cream and cherry tomatoes atop fettuccine for a rich, savory dish to accompany the cocktails. Just the right amount of heat.
The Nashville Hot Chicken Sammy (described as “Spicy! Not for the faint of heart,”) for $14 is a chicken breast with creamy slaw on a toasted white bun and fries.
Other good choices include the Vegan Shepherd's pie, tempura green beans (with “Secret sauce") and the Prohibition Italian Beef sandwich is thinly sliced prime rib. It’s $16 and comes with fries.
Important To Know
They’re going to add brunch soon along with distillery tours.
There’s a happy hour weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Lunch specials are available and diners can add a Mad Man Martini for $5.
Portuguese Bend Distillery is at 300 The Promenade. 562-435-4411.
www.portuguesebenddistilling.com. Open daily at 11 a.m.
There’s street parking and a municipal lot is close by that offers two hours of free parking.