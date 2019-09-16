Since opening decades ago, Sir Winston’s has become one of the crown jewels of the Long Beach dining scene, combining upscale cuisine with one of the best views around.
After beginning as Sir Winston Churchill’s, it was rebranded as Sir Winston’s in 1980, and has welcomed celebrities including Long Beach’s own Snopp Dogg.
Sir Winston was Winston Churchill, one of the most famous people of the 20th Century and recognized as the man who led Britain to victory in World War II.
As fall begins, Sir Winston’s Chef Julie Cablay has added new seasonal dishes go to along with the classics such as Beef Wellington.
According to Saurav Biswas, director of Food and Beverage, besides serving visitors to Long Beach, Sir Winston’s has a developed a loyal group of local regulars, which is one of the reasons they’ve added some new items.
“We try to change because people want something different, “ he said.
They’ve also added a price-friendly Sunset Hidden Gem Menu. More about that later.
New Menu Items
The Farro Salad is fresh with a lightness not always present. Besides farro, there’s kale, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber and balsamic dressing. Resist the impulse to soak up the remaining dressing with a piece of the fresh hot bread because it is Sir Winston’s, after all.
The Lobster and crab salad, lightly blended with tarragon vinaigrette, came on delightfully crunchy endive.
The bacon-wrapped filet mignon in cabernet sauce was different from the usual version, perhaps because the filet, normally round and thick, was thin. The thinness and cabernet sauce offer a nice change on a classic dish.
Risotto with sautéed wild mushroom was silky and creamy without being too heavy.
The Seared Diver Scallops were wrapped in Bacon Bard, which is thinly-sliced bacon, which helps keep the moisture in. The scallops, in a lemon beurre blanc sauce, were fork-tender.
The Chicken Milanese comes with a tri-color salad/garnish. The tender chicken has a crunchy coating that supplies an enjoyable contrast.
Grilled artichokes are common, but Sir Winston’s take has them in marinated herbs and served with lemon butter and parsley.
Beverages
The Summer Breeze (Ketel One Orange, orange and cranberry juices) is refreshing as, well, a summer breeze. The Mint Mojito was even more refreshing: Bacardi rum, fresh mint leaves, extra fine sugar and soda water.
The Queen Mary signature cocktail is the Clementine: the Queen Mary’s own Woodford Reserve Bourbon, orange marmalade, brulee orange slice, fresh lemon, fresh basil and orange bitters. (Clementine was Sir Winston’s wife).
An extensive wine list focuses primarily on California wines.
Important to Know
From 5 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays, the Hidden Gem Menu ($50) is a three course prix-fix dinner with entree choices of Roasted Prime Rib or Crispy Skin Steelhead Salmon.
Dining at Sir Winston’s is an elegant experience with postcard views from virtually every seat in the dining room. The service is very attentive but not intrusive.
Sir Winston’s is on the Queen Mary at 1126 Queens Highway. They open at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Parking is validated.
The phone number is 562-499-1657 and the website is www.queenmary.com.
It might be a little tricky to get there, but it’s worth the trip.