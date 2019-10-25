The steak house is a classic American tradition that has been under pressure recently, as eating trends change.
The Carvery, at the corner of Pine Avenue and Broadway, is an updated take on the classic. The menu reflects our times, with plenty of vegetarian alternatives to the traditional robust beef.
Food
These days, you have to try Brussels sprouts ($11). The Carvery version comes roasted with Tahini schmear is so good. They’re crunchy, perfectly blackened and are topped with a pistachio-almond Dukkah, a blend of spices. The presentation and taste almost stops you in your tracks.
The “Real Carnivores” section of the menu has the signature House Prime Rib and Filet Mignon Petite ($26). The filet beef is tasty with a hint of spice. It comes with crisp sautéed broccoli featuring a delicate flavor and sour cream mashed potatoes, which are super smooth, just the right texture.
Fish and poultry options included the grilled salmon, lightly dusted with a chef’s special seasoning, fish and chips and fried chicken with those sour cream mashed potatoes and house-made gravy.
There’s a vegetarian combo plate ($19) which features a choice of any four the following dishes: Broccoli garlic with butter sauce, Gorgonzola Potatoes Au Gratin, Sweet Potato Fries, Sour cream mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tomato-corn sauté, grilled asparagus, a baked potato (with the works) and polenta cake.
On my visit, the dessert menu was limited, so they were serving an unusual but especially tasty olive oil cake with lemon zest, and orange Chantilly cream quenelle. The texture suggested cornbread but the crust was crushed almonds.
Beverages
The Bernardino cocktail ($12) is full bodied, clear, earthy in a good way: Fernet Branca, basil, strawberry, lemon, balsamic reduction and simple syrup.
The French 75 cocktail is very refreshing. Beefeater gin provides a little bit of an edge and it’s combined with simple syrup, a lemon twist and champagne.
More than 20 wines (mostly California) are available by the glass as well as in bottles.
The Napa Valley Trinitas Cellars Sauvignon Blanc is smooth with a slight bite.
Atmosphere
Nice open area with booths, and a relatively small bar at the front. (After all, Shannon’s on Pine is right next door. Customers can move between the two without going outside.)
The whole layout is an updated take on the classic steakhouse, with comfortable booths and tables, but also plenty of windows.
Carvery owner Ron Hodges and his son Riley manage the building.
Check out the chandelier over the bar. Riley says he thought it looked like trumpets, which suggests the music available upstairs.
Above the restaurant is an events space — At The Top — and nightclub that opened in 2017. There’s a DJ Thursday through Saturday nights.
Every other week upstairs starting at 3 p.m., they have retrograde brunch with a DJ.
Construction is underway in the basement for a speakeasy and a radio studio for Long Beach Public Radio Station KLPB.
Important To Know
The Carvery opens at 11 a.m. every day except Sunday when they open at 10 a.m. for brunch.
Located at 201 Pine Ave., they’re open in time for lunch seven days a week. The phone number is 562-317-5237. It’s downtown, so there’s parking even if you have to look around.