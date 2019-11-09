What most of us call sweet potatoes are actually yams. True sweet potatoes resemble elongated baking potatoes, with slightly yellow interiors and a mildly sweet taste. True sweet potatoes would not work very well with winter favorites or with pie.
That said, we’ll continue to refer to the much beloved, garnet-and–orange yam as sweet potatoes.
Sweet potatoes are not just for lunch or dinner. Hash browns are a familiar morning menu item and are as varied as the number of chefs who create them. Try them with sweet potatoes. Grate or slice lightly baked sweet potatoes and oven- or pan-fry. Sweet potato hash browns can be a side dish, a whole meal (add dried fruit, chopped nuts, sweet onions and spices), a bed for entrees instead of rice or quinoa or a filling for breakfast burritos.
Morning potatoes can be roasted, boiled or microwaved and served warm with sour cream or fruited yogurt. Think of sweet potatoes when creating desserts. Mashed sweet potatoes have been used as a moistener in quick breads and pound cakes or used as an ingredient in muffins, pancakes, fritters, cookies and flans.
Boston browned potatoes are boiled sweet potatoes tossed with paprika, salt and pepper and oven browned, while Saratoga potatoes are thick homemade sweet potato chips. Sweet potato croquettes and potato pancakes can be made from grated, raw potatoes combined with bread crumbs, eggs or egg substitute or soft tofu) for binding and herbs. Croquettes are formed into three-dimensional triangles and fried or baked and pancakes are griddled or baked until they are crispy. Serve croquettes and potato pancakes with applesauce, grilled onions or grated beets and horseradish.
If you have leftover baked sweet potatoes, mashed them with milk, butter, orange juice concentrate, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg for a side dish. This same combination can be thinned with pureed silken tofu, and served as sweet potato soup. Scalloped sweet potatoes are made with cooked, sliced and peeled sweet potatoes, thinly sliced unpeeled apples, apple juice concentrate and butter or vegetable oil of your choice. Layer sweet potatoes and apples into a baking dish, cover with concentrate and butter oil and bake. Sweet potato croquettes can be made with mashed sweet potatoes, eggs or egg substitute or tofu, dried breadcrumbs, margarine and chopped parsley.
Sweet potatoes are good nutritional news. They are an excellent source of vitamin A and a good source of potassium. There’s a bit of vitamin C and some folic acid. A nutrition hint: the deeper the color, the more vitamin A the sweet potato contains.
RECIPE
Sweet potato Slaw
Yield: six 6-ounce servings
This slaw has a vibrant color and a milder flavor than traditional cabbage slaw. Be sure to use fresh sweet potatoes or yams.
Dressing:
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup silken tofu or unflavored yogurt
2 Tablespoons orange juice concentrate
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
1 teaspoon black pepper
Slaw:
2 ½ cups shredded raw sweet potato
½ cup shredded raw broccoli stalks
¼ cup walnuts
¼ cup raisins
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 teaspoon orange zest
In a nonreactive bowl, combine all dressing ingredients and mix until blended.
In a large bowl, combine all slaw ingredients and toss to combine. Add dressing to slaw and mix until slaw is well coated.
Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve. Will last up to 2 days in the refrigerator.