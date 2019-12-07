The walnut is a world-class traveler. Thought to have originated on the shores of the Caspian Sea, walnut trees were introduced into Europe by Roman traders. In ancient Greece, the walnut was cultivated for walnut oil.
The ancient Romans treated the walnut tree as sacred, in part because this hearty tree can outlive several generations of humans; some species of walnut trees can live for over 300 years.
Walnut trees provide more than luscious, buttery nuts. Walnut oil, pressed from walnuts, has been used over the years for both cooking and lighting homes. The woody husks covering walnuts have been used to flavor wine and liqueurs and to make dyes for fabrics and furniture stains. Walnut leaves were thought to have medicinal properties, functioning as a primitive antibiotic. In medieval times it was thought that walnuts could prevent or cure headaches, because the shape of the walnut so closely resembled the shape of the human brain.
Leaves and husks aside, we enjoy the bumpy kernels found inside walnut shells. Most of the walnuts grown in our neck of the woods are butternut, or white walnuts. Black walnuts are grown in small amounts, as the shell is very, very hard to crack. Royal, or English walnuts, can also be found in small amounts, having originated in England and made their way to North America.
Walnuts are finicky housemates. They don’t like heat, humidity, light or air. Any of these conditions will hasten the demise of your walnuts. If you are buying unshelled walnuts, look for specimens that feel heavy for their size, have intact, evenly colored shells that show no evidence of mold or uninvited intruders.
Shelled walnuts should be crisp and not display any signs of softness or oiliness. Look for vacuum-packed shelled walnuts; they tend to stay the freshest. Store shelled or unshelled walnuts in an airtight container, away from heat and light. Shelled walnuts should be refrigerated to maintain freshness. Shelled walnuts can be frozen, a technique that can extend their shelf life.
Beyond popping shelled walnuts into your mouth, walnuts can be added to hot and cold cereal, your favorite granola or snack mix, green, pasta, cookie, cake and muffin batters, chicken and seafood salads, salad dressings and stuffings. Walnut oil, expensive but worth it, has a flavor slightly stronger than olive oil. It is wonderful for preparing salad dressings and sautéing pastas.
Yes, walnuts have lots of fat calories, but it’s the heart-healthy, life-affirming type of fat. Walnuts are a good source of folic acid, thiamin and potassium.
RECIPE
Walnut and Cranberry Dressing Recipe
Serves 6-8
1 1/2 cups diced fresh celery
1 1/2 cups chopped onion
3 tablespoons butter or walnut oil
1 cup vegetable broth
16 oz.-can whole berry cranberry sauce
4 teaspoons mushroom powder or 4 cubes vegetable bouillon
2 cups vegetable broth
1 teaspoon ground sage
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon ground white pepper
6 cups dried, cubed bread
1 cup walnuts
1. In a large pot, simmer celery and onion in the butter and 1 cup broth until tender. While onion and celery mixture is simmering, in a small saucepan, mix cranberry sauce with the 4 tsp. of mushroom powder over low heat until powder dissolves.
2. Add seasonings and 2 cups broth to celery onion mixture. Add bread cubes and stir until evenly moistened. Drizzle cranberry mixture over the top of the bread mixture and sprinkle walnuts over cranberry mixture. Stir to mix evenly. Cover and let sit on warm setting of stove for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.