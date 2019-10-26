Sweet basil is one of my favorite edible leaves. It is fragrant, versatile and beautiful. There are lots and lots of basil varieties; most people are acquainted with sweet basil. Its scent is compared with anise or licorice. As a culinary ingredient, sweet basil is the main ingredient in pesto sauce.
There are many varieties of sweet basil from which to choose. These varieties vary in aroma, color and flavor. Sweet Dani is a sweet basil with a hint of lemon. Mrs. Burns variety is both sweet and lemony and has huge leaves. Asian Blue or Opal basil has purple stems and purple leaf veins with a pungent aroma.
Basil is easy to grow, in the ground or in pots. In addition to having attractive purple flowers, basil is a powerful deterrent to most pesky garden insects. If you would like your basil to have a mild flavor, keep the flowers pinched back. The flowers are edible, so rinse them off and toss them into salads.
Basil is wonderful to add to cooked and uncooked dishes. Basil leaves bruise very easily. They will taste good, but may turn black if mishandled. When presentation is important, say, when you are serving an appetizer of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil, you should chiffonade the basils. This means to stack the basil leaves, roll them up and slice them into thin strips. If you're not into basil-effort, use a kitchen scissors to cut thin slices into foods.
Basil butter is a great complement to seasonal vegetables or used to top freshly baked bread or in rice. Add 2 teaspoons of minced basil to a softened ½ stick of butter or margarine and mix together. Place on wax paper and roll into a log. Place in refrigerator and allow chilling for at least 30 minutes. You can then slice as you need it. If you make a larger batch, you can freeze it in ice-cube trays.
Basil vinegar is a great ingredient for salad dressings or as a garnish for soup or cooked or raw vegetables. Slightly heat 2 cups of white wine vinegar in a non-aluminum pan (glass is best). Place very clean, fresh basil leaves in sterilized containers. Pour vinegar over the basil. Cover tightly, refrigerate and allow to "rest" for at least three days, so the vinegar can acquire flavor. Before using, strain out the basil leaves.
Tomato-Basil Salad with Couscous
Serves 3
3/4 cup cooked couscous (if couscous is not available, you can use orzo or pastina, or brown rice)
1/2 cup chopped tomato
1/2 cup canned or cooked, drained garbanzo beans
2 chopped green onions ( white part only)
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
Lettuce as underliner
Combine the couscous, tomato, garbanzo, green onion, oil, lemon juice, and basil in a bowl. Toss, chill for at least 30 minutes and serve on a bed of lettuce.