It’s the time of year for many of us to make “improvement” plans. If eating healthy is on your list, horseradish should be a will buy item. Horseradish recently received high marks for its low fat, high flavor properties on the Guidelines on Obesity from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
Horseradish, a member of the mustard family (along with kale, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts and radish), has lots of flavor and no fat. One tablespoon of prepared horseradish has 6 calories, 1.4 grams of carbohydrates, 14 milligrams of sodium, 44 milligrams of potassium, 9 milligrams of calcium, 5 milligrams of phosphorous AND NO FAT.
Horseradish’s superpower ingredient is a pungent chemical called allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), which is thought to “fight off” e.coli, salmonella and other food-borne bacteria. The bite and aroma of horseradish is absent until it is grated or ground. Processing horseradish releases AITC. Vinegar stops this reaction and stabilizes the flavor. For milder horseradish, vinegar should be added as soon as it is grated. Don’t worry, just because you stop the reaction doesn’t mean you interfere with the health properties — and vinegar is a preservative as well.
Horseradish appears in a variety of products. You can purchase fresh horseradish root and process it yourself. Once peeled, the interior color varies from white to creamy beige. As peeled horseradish ages, it browns and loses some flavor. If you’d like to serve horseradish in the Continental style, simply peel it and place a hunk on the dinner table with a sharp knife. Guests are welcome to chop off small pieces of horseradish as they like. If you’d like a little less cutting and chopping at the table, grate fresh horseradish and toss with a bit of vinegar, dill, chopped onions, or for a milder taste, sour cream or grated raw beets. Prepared mustard with fresh horseradish can be used as a salad dressing, a marinade or an ingredient in hot or cold dip.
Here are some ideas from the Horseradish Information Council, for expanding your menu, using a spoonful of horseradish:
• At breakfast, add prepared horseradish to scrambled eggs, omelets and hash browns before cooking.
• For lunch, add prepared horseradish to mayonnaise or salad dressing for sandwiches or to French dressing for salads. Flavor up ready-made deli items such as cole slaw, baked beans and potato salad with a heaping spoonful of horseradish.
• At dinner, substitute prepared horseradish for butter and salt as a vegetable topper. Add one (or two) spoonfuls to canned or homemade soups. Mash horseradish with potatoes or mix with low-fat sour cream for a quick baked potato topping.
RECIPE
Full of Beans Spicy Soup
This recipe is perfect for the new year. Many cultures have a tradition of eating beans at the beginning of the year to ensure prosperity — and the horseradish may help to ensure a “spicy” year!
serves 6-8
Vegetable oil spray
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 ½ cups canned diced tomatoes
4 cups water
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
2 Tablespoons molasses
2 Tablespoons prepared Dijon or spicy mustard
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
1/8 teaspoon Liquid hickory smoke (optional)
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
2 cups canned or cooked pinto beans, drained
2 cups canned or cooked black beans, drained
2 cups canned or cooked white beans, drained
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
1/4 cup prepared horseradish ( either plain or cream style is fine)
Spray a large soup pot or Dutch oven with vegetable oil and allow to heat. Add garlic and onion. Sauté 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, water, brown sugar, molasses, mustard, tomato paste, hickory smoke and hot sauce. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Stir in beans, parsley and horseradish. Continue to cook until bubbly.
Note: if you’d like a smoother texture, place about 1 ½ cups of the soup into a blender or food processor canister. Puree, return to soup pot, stir and allow to heat. This soups freezes well.