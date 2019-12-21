A truly American vegetable, winter squash is a comforting food during the cold (well, at least cool) months. Available in many varieties, winter squash can play a part in an edible holiday centerpiece or as a center-of-the-plate menu item.
Winter squash has a hard “shell” (butter nut, Hubbard) and summer squash (zucchini, cucumber) has a soft shell. Actually, the winter and summer nomenclature is a misnomer, as both squash grow during every season. The winter and summer distinction has to do with the storage capabilities of the different types: summer, only last a short time while winter squash will last for several months.
Summer squash are picked when they are mere adolescents, but winter squash waits until it is fully mature to leave the vine. Both types of squash have been cultivated for more than 10,000 years. The Aztecs, Incas and Mayans are thought to have perfected many of the squash varieties we grow today.
So Much to Choose From
Pick a color, shape, size or flavor and you can probably find a winter squash to fit the description. Winter squash has a hollow inner cavity containing seeds that can be washed, dried and roasted, kind of like the Cracker Jacks of the vegetable world. Count on one pound of winter squash to give you about 3 adult servings or 2 cups of mashed squash.
Every type of winter squash should be heavy for its size with good color and no cracks in the shell. If stored correctly, away from light, damp and extreme cold, winter squash can last from one to five months.
If you cut up the squash, you can wrap it tightly and store it in the refrigerator for two or three days. If you go really overboard on your squash-ing, you can cook it (steam or bake), puree it and freeze it for later use.
What’s In A Name
Hubbard, buttercup, butternut, turban, acorn, banana, mammoth and sweet dumpling are some of the delightful names you will find attached to winter squash. If they’ll fit, you can bake them whole in a 400-degree oven (poke some holes to release steam or you might wind up with some squash artwork all over your oven) until soft, then scoop and mash or puree. Small squash (such as acorn) can be cut in half and baked (cut side down) in about ½ inch of water that has been seasoned with cinnamon, ginger and a touch of onion powder.
For the time-challenged, cut squash into serving-size pieces of rings, place cut side up, add ¼ cup water and microwave for 5-10 minutes. Winter squash has a wonderful flavor on its own, or it can be dressed up with melted butter or margarine, herbs (we like dill and thyme), tomato sauce and even maple syrup.
Squash sense: winter squash is high in Vitamin A (the more orange the flesh, the more A), has about 80 calories per 6 ounces and is a good source of potassium.
RECIPE
Velvety Winter Squash Soup serves 8-10
Winter squash soups were very popular on cold winter days. Winter squash gives a “creamy” appearance and mouth feel without any fat.
3 cups frozen, thawed winter squash or 3 cups fresh, stewed and pureed winter squash
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
1 Tablespoon butter or margarine
1 Tablespoon flour
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon lemon zest
Combine squash and stock together in a medium pot and allow to simmer.
Combine butter and flour to make a roux (thickening agent)
Slowly beat roux into squash, stirring until smooth.
Add sugar, pepper and zest, stir and allow to simmer until heated thoroughly.
Note: can be garnished with toasted croutons or chopped parsley