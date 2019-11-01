Bixby Knolls is remembering the dead during this week's First Friday with a celebration of the Dia de los Muertos tradition.
"We're taking over First Fridays and encouraging people to bring pictures of loved ones or anything important to them and walk with us in a traditional ceremony," Kirk Davis, treasurer and founding member of the Puente Latino Association (Puente L.A.) said.
That ceremony involves walking as a group to the ofrenda — an altar featuring objects on display, like photos, trinkets and favorite foods of the deceased — and placing their own photos and items on the offering table.
The procession will be led by Aztec dancers and conclude with a Mariachi band in a celebration of death that invites spirits into the world of the living.
From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the party picks back up at the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Michelle Obama Library.
There will be art displays, an ofrenda, craft tables for the family and the movie "Coco," which follows a young boy named Miguel who finds himself caught in the land of the dead during the Dia de los Muertos holiday.
"We do a lot of events at the Michelle Obama Library," Davis said. "Our partnership there has been really important to us."
Davis added that before Puente L.A., the founders were a group of North Long Beach residents who just wanted to make their neighborhoods better. They would host cleanups, library events and more.
"We thought it would be a good idea to create a nonprofit and bring more attention to our causes that way," he said. "It's how we've been able to help get funding and space for the First Fridays event thanks to the Long Beach Arts Council."
In addition to this weekend's event, the nonprofit team is beautifying the pedestrian tunnel next to McKinley Elementary School with Alley-brije (a play on the word for "alebrije," which are brightly-colored Mexican folk art pieces).
"We want to do things that involve the community and teach them about our culture and make where we live better," Davis said. "All of our events focus on education, like on Friday, there will be an opportunity to participate in the parade, but learn about why Dia de los Muertos is important to the Mexican community."
The First Fridays Bixby Knolls Dia De Los Muertos procession will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave.
From noon to 5 p.m., the family-friendly party will continue on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Michelle Obama Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave.
For more information, go to facebook.com/puentelatinoassociation.
