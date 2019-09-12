Pour 'em another.
The California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) is hosting the California Craft Beer Summit this week at the Long Beach Convention Center.
It's the first time the four-day summit has been presented in Southern California. For the last five years, the event has taken place in Sacramento.
"Los Angeles and San Diego are booming into the craft beer scene," Leia Bailey, managing director at the CCBA, said. "Southern California as a whole is one of the quickest regions growing into the scene, so it's fitting to host the summit in Long Beach this year."
A public beer festival will close the summit on Saturday. There will be tastes from many of the craft breweries attending the summit.
The CCBA is a nonprofit trade association representing the craft brewing industry and is responsible for lobbying for assembly bills, like the recently passed AB 205, which altered the definition of beer production to include honey, fruit, herbs and spices.
"It sounds mundane or boring, but its the reason why brewers are able to do those one-off can releases to release different types of beers more quickly," Bailey said. "Even small tweaks have big impacts."
Bailey added that the organization also is sponsoring a bill (AB 746) that would "exempt breweries from an annual permit fee of $1,200 a year, allowing breweries to invest that money in new hires or other business development goals."
"The upcoming summit will allow us to share on a greater scale what we're doing for the industry," she said. "And there's also plenty of room to drink beer."
The four-day summit will cover everything beer-related, from California brewing policy, to tips for brewing craft beer — and sampling it, too. Wellness events (like yoga and frisbee) will take place every morning at 7 a.m. before the discussions and workshops kick off at the Long Beach Convention Center.
The summit began on Wednesday, with a roundtable on breweries, business and finance. People can register online at californiacraftbeer.com.
Today, Thursday, the day starts with a beach frisbee toss at Marina Green Park. Carlsbad's Pizza Port Brewing Company is hosting the wellness activity with free coffee. Doors will open at the convention center at 8 a.m. with the first discussion, "Beer Pioneers: A Discussion of Foundations, Evolution and Change in the Craft Beer Industry," at 9 a.m.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the summit's expo hall will open, featuring plenty of beer tastings, food demonstrations and more. The evening will end with the California Craft Brewers Cup Awards Ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom.
Like Thursday's events, Friday will start off with a boot camp workout from 7 to 8 a.m. at Marina Green Park. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the expo hall will open back up for tastings and demonstrations, and then from 5 to 8 p.m., the CCBA's 30th anniversary reception will take place at the Terrace Plaza.
Finally, the weekend arrives with a yoga class happening from 7 to 8 a.m on Saturday at the Hyatt Long Beach, and then the fun begins with the Summit Beer Festival happening from noon to 5 p.m. at Marina Green Park. More than 170 craft brewers from all over California will be at the event serving plenty of tastes.
Tickets for the summit activities, including the discussions and presentations, start at $109 per day. Saturday's beer festival is an additional $60 per person ($65 cash at the door).
The 2019 Craft Beer Summit is happening from Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Long Beach Convention Center. For tickets and information, go to californiacraftbeer.com/craft-beer-summit.
For more information about the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA), go to californiacraftbeer.com.
