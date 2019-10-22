A free festival with games, rides, candy and more is on tap Sunday, Oct. 27, at Will Rogers Middle School thanks to the Sound House Church.

From noon to 2 p.m. that day, the middle school playground will be covered with activities including a climbing wall, inflatables, a petting zoo and more. This is the third year Sound House Church has put on the festival as an early Halloween present to the community.

This is a family-friendly event, so organizers ask that no one wear scary costumes. There will be TK Burger meals available for purchase.

For more information, go to www.soundhousechurch.com.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments