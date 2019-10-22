A free festival with games, rides, candy and more is on tap Sunday, Oct. 27, at Will Rogers Middle School thanks to the Sound House Church.
From noon to 2 p.m. that day, the middle school playground will be covered with activities including a climbing wall, inflatables, a petting zoo and more. This is the third year Sound House Church has put on the festival as an early Halloween present to the community.
This is a family-friendly event, so organizers ask that no one wear scary costumes. There will be TK Burger meals available for purchase.
For more information, go to www.soundhousechurch.com.