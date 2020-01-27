The month of February means that love is in the air — and so is chocolate.
At least it will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Belmont Shore when the annual Chocolate Festival takes place on Second Street.
The event brings Second Street businesses and residents together to feature chocolate treats and desserts. For $10, people can sample a number of treats along Second Street, with restaurants and shops open for business all day long.
Baking Contest
The event calls on chocolate experts of all levels to show off their baking chops and see if they have what it takes to walk away with best in show. At 11 a.m., a panel of judges will taste each chocolate treat and decide on the winners together.
Spaces are still open for chocolatiers 18 and older (as well as 17 and younger). Judges will taste test each submission, and winners will receive gift certificates to surrounding restaurants.
Categories for both age groups are Chocolate Cakes & Pies, Chocolate Cookies and Brownies and Unique Chocolate Treats. The cost to enter the dessert contest is $10 and will take place in front of Chase Bank. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Pie Eating Contest
A chocolate festival wouldn't be complete without a pie eating contest, featuring chocolate cream pies from Hof's Hut.
Sign ups for the contest will be available on Corona Avenue next to Chase Bank. Contestants will be separated into appropriate age groups, with all adults 18 and older competing in the same group.
Hof's Hut provides the pies each year and this year, the contest is kicking off at 2 p.m.
Tasting tickets are $10 for 12 tickets and will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, Jan. 31, at Shore Business Center (5318 E. Second St.), La Strada (4716 E. Second St.), Polly's Coffee (4606 E. Second St.), Salon Soma (203 Glendora Ave.) and The Beach on 2nd Street (5308 E. Second St.).
The annual Belmont Shore Chocolate Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, along Second Street in Belmont Shore.
For more information, or to sign up to enter the dessert baking contest, go to belmontshore.org/event/14th-annual-chocolate-festival. All dessert contest applications should be emailed to info@belmontshore.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstuzman@gazettes.com.