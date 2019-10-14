Watch out for artists.
Second Street in Belmont Shore will be lined with artists in two weeks for the 18th annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest hosted by the nonprofit Community Action Team.
With help from the Belmont Shore Business Association, people 18 and older can sign up for the event for free, and then pick up all of the needed supplies from the sign-in table at the event, including a large blank artist's paper and plenty of chalk.
The day starts at 9 a.m. with sign-in at the Chase Bank on Second Street. Participants are encouraged to get to the event early enough to grab their desired spot near the sidewalk — and then the real work begins.
Contestants have until 4:10 p.m. to finish their artwork. Shortly after, the finished pieces will be lined up in front of a panel of judges — which include the Miss/Ms./Mrs. Long Beach court — where eight awards will be handed out.
Prizes include $350 for the best in show, $250 for first place and $150 for second place. Five honorable mentions will be granted at $50 each.
Additionally, artists will be creating their artwork on sheets of paper against the concrete sidewalk, so all participants are encouraged to bring knee pads or towels to cushion themselves for comfort, as well as bottles of water to stay hydrated.
Pizza will be provided for free at 11:30 a.m. courtesy of Rance's Chicago Pizza in Belmont Shore. Participants can check off the type of pizza they'd like to eat online during registration. The options are cheese, vegetarian, pepperoni or no pizza.
For more information, or to register for the event, go to justinrudd.com/chalk.html.
—Stephanie Stutzman