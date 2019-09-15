Tickets are on sale for the Long Beach premiere of Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s “WOKE," happening at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal Sate Long Beach campus, 6200 E. Atherton St.
"Choreographed by Complexions’ co-founder Dwight Rhoden, 'WOKE' is a visceral reaction to the news of the day," a release said. "The ballet takes the barrage of headlines and communicates them in Complexions’ unique vernacular: a diverse troupe of hyper-athletic dancers incorporating a rich pedigree of dance styles."
The evening also includes Complexions’ 2016 tribute to David Bowie, " 10-5STARDUST."
Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online at carpenterarts.org, or by calling 562-985-7000.