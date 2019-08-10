Sports writers Mike Guardabascio and Tyler Hendrickson have collaborated to pen a book about the history of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, due out the first week of September.
"The History of Long Beach Poly/Scholars & Champions" chronicles the school's rise since its founding in 1895 through years of challenges and strife to be called the top athletic high school in the country by Sports Illustrated and honored nationally for its academic programs. The campus was virtually destroyed in the Long Beach Earthquake of 1933, and the school has been the scene of racial tension over the years.
Still, Poly boasts it has graduated more professional football players than any high school in the country, along with basketball and baseball Major Leaguers. One of the most famous of Poly alum athletes, Billie Jean King, didn't even get to play tennis competitively in high school. King has written the foreword for the book.
Guardabascio is half of The Sports Guys, who have been writing about Long Beach high school and college sports for more than a decade. He and JJ Fiddler have launched the independent website the562.org, and have been writing sports for the Grunion Gazette for nearly a decade.
Guardabascio has two other books in publication with The History Press — "Football In Long Beach" and "Basketball In Long Beach" — both written with Chris Trevino.
Hendrickson, a Poly alum, also wrote sports for the Grunion with The Sports Guys before going to Long Beach State University as an associate athletics communication director. He graduated from Long Beach State with a bachelor's degree in business management and his master's degree in sports management.
"The History Of Long Beach Poly" is published by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press. Release date is Sept. 2, with copies available at local bookstores and online (and at the Grunion Gazette office) with a list price of $21.99.
—Harry Saltzgaver