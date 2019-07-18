The 2019 Belmont Shore Christmas Parade, the 37th, will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, this year.
And, according to Belmont Shore Business Association Executive Director Dede Rossi, the parade needs a theme.
"Our float entries decorate to the theme so keep that in mind when giving us your choices," Rossi wrote in a press release.
Last year's theme was Parade of Lights, and the year before that it was Christmas in Paradise. Floats are decorated to the theme, and one prize is to the float that best depicts the theme.
Entries must be submitted by Friday, July 26, so BSBA board members can vote on them at the board's July 30 meeting. The winner will receive a gift certificate to their favorite Belmont Shore business; if more than one entry has the same winning theme, there will be a drawing.
To submit an entry, email info@belmontshore.org.