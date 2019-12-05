Second Street will be lit up with holiday cheer this Saturday, featuring the 37th annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade.
A parade of 120 entrants (lineup on page ??A) will show off their renditions of this year's theme, "Your Holidays Start On Second."
Former Mayor Beverly O'Neill is this year's Grand Marshal. She will be waving to spectators from her holiday-themed vehicle, situated between Lagoon Playgroup and St. Anthony High School in the lineup.
Belmont Shore side streets off Second Street will close to traffic at 3 p.m, Second Street closes at 4:30 p.m. and Livingston at Second Street will shut down at 2 p.m.
At 5 p.m., people can begin to gather on the sidewalks and in the median. Spectators can bring chairs, tables, blankets and coolers with food and drinks, but alcoholic beverages must not be consumed on the street. Neighborhood bars and restaurants will be open for anyone looking for a drink. The Long Beach Police Department will be patrolling the area and citing any persons with open containers, a release said.
Any items left on the sidewalks or median prior to 5 p.m. will be picked up and moved to the Bay Shore Neighborhood Library (195 Bay Shore Ave.), where they can be claimed after the parade.
The parade will step off at 6 p.m., starting at Livingston Drive and Second Street, marches east down Second Street, turns around at Bay Shore Avenue and goes west on Second Street. And of course, the Grunion will be there lined up between Mayor Robert Garcia's and the Long Beach Special Olympics floats. Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price will lead the parade.
Long Beach's PADNET TV will be broadcasting the parade live on Spectrum channel 32 and Frontier Communications channel 41, as well as online at padnet.tv/watch.
Sponsors for the parade include the Port of Long Beach and Chase Bank, Traffic Management, F&M Bank, Connected, Athens Services, UPS, SCE, Connected, Third District Council Office, Long Beach Airport, Machan Signs, Coast Party Rental and Run Racing.
The parade will wrap up around 9 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Claus. Streets will reopen when the route is completely cleared.
As for parking, free parking will be available at the Ocean Boulevard beach lots after 3 p.m., as well as at the Marine Stadium parking lot.
For more information, go to belmontshore.org/event.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.