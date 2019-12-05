It's parade time in Belmont Shore, and here's the lineup for Saturday's evening's moving party. Underline your favorite entry (the Grunion is No. 3) and find a good spot to watch the pageantry, brought to you by the Belmont Shore Business Association.
See you at the parade!
1. Councilwoman Suzie Price — Third District
2. Long Beach Special Olympics
3. Grunion Gazette
4. Mayor Robert Garcia
5. Cats & Dogs Animal Hospital
6. Vice Mayor Dee Andrews — Sixth District
7. Port of Long Beach
8. City Prosecutor Douglas P. Haubert and Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell
9. LBS Financial Credit Union
10. Councilwoman Mary Zendejas — First District
11. Lagoon Playgroup
12. Grand Marshal Beverly O'Neill
13. St. Anthony High School
14. Century Club of Long Beach
15. Senator Lena Gonzalez
16. UPS
17. MMS Dance
18. Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud
19. So Cal Corgi Nation
20. Price Transfer
21. Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce — Second District
22. Maple Village Waldorf School
23. Councilman Daryl Supernaw — Fourth District
24. La Strada
25. LBFD Fire Chief Xavier Espino
26. Rogers Middle School Green Team
27. Little Miss/Teen/Miss/Ms./Mrs. Long Beach and Southern California Cities
28. Councilwoman Stacy Mungo Flanigan — Fifth District
29. Santa Ana Valley Kennel Club
30. So. Cal. Golden Retriever Buddies
31. Councilman Al Austin — Eighth District
32. LBPD with City Attorney Charles Parkin
33. Councilman Rex Richardson — Ninth District
34. Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride, Inc.
35. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Drum Corps
36. Long Beach Airport
37. Cubberley School Cheer
38. Bark Bark! Where Cool Dogs Go
39. Southern California Edison
40. Press Telegram
41. Long Beach State — The Beach + Cheer
41B. CSULB Club Cheer
42. Traffic Management (TMI)
43. Westerly School of Long Beach
44. Wilmington Middle School
45. American Vintage Barbershop
46. Our Lady Of Refuge Catholic School
47. Signal Hill Councilman Edward H.J. Wilson
48. Athens
49. Camp Fire
50. Long Beach Transit
51. The Long Beach Collective Association
52. Long Beach City College
53. Marshall Academy of the Arts Cheer Team
54. Long Beach Little League
55. Millikan High School
56. Inspyr Arts
57. Colin Powell Cheerleaders
58. Long Beach Post
59. Gravity Dance
60. McCarty's Jewelry
61. Lakewood High School
62. Girl Scout Troop 2283
63. Cub Scout and Troop 134
64. Musical Theatre West
65. The Bloeser Family — DJG Properties
66. Rotary Club of Long Beach
67. 9Round Long Beach
68. Horace Mann Elementary
69. Long Beach Poly H.S. Marching Unit
70. Long Beach Sea Scouts Base
71. St. Maria Goretti School
72. Olympix Fitness
73. Franklin Classical Middle School Steppers
74. Red Eye Media
75. 4GIRLS
76. Long Beach Yacht Club Junior Programs
77. Stanford Middle School Cheer Team
78. Ride Yellow
79. MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach
80. Long Beach Water
81. Harry Bridges Marching Bulldogs
82. Cabrillo High School
83. The Gondola Getaway
84. City of Long Beach Public Works
85. Aquarium of the Pacific
86. St. Hedwig Catholic School
87. HomeSmart Realty Group
88. Grand Prix of Long Beach
89. Shore Aquatics
90. Taco Shore Long Beach
91. North Long Beach Panthers Cheer Squad
92. Ricardo The Realtor
93. Renaissance High School
94. Long Beach Fire Ambassadors
95. Long Beach Cert - Long Beach Fire Department
96. Lincoln Elementary School -WRAP Cheer and Dance Team
97. Soundhouse Church Worship Band
98. Keen Ramps
99. Aunt Gertie
100. Jordan High School
101. Pacific Coast Law School
102. American Red Cross
103. The Spencer Snyder Group
104. Carmen's Coffee Company
105. St. Joseph's Elementary
106. Long Beach Popwarner Football & Cheer
107. Light of The World Choir
108. Everyone In - United Way of Greater Los Angeles
109. Escape Long Beach
110. Driscoll & Associates Insurance Services
111. Save the Day Restoration
112. Sugar Cove
113. Barry's Bootcamp
114. Women of Achievement
115. Bayshore Rink Party
116. Wilson High School
117. Aquatic Capital of America Foundation
118. Conservation Corps of Long Beach
119. Long Beach Royal Syncopated Regiment
120. SANTA
* Lineup as of Dec. 2, and is subject to change.