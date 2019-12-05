BS parade santa h

Santa flies down Second Street Saturday at the end of the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade sponsored by the Belmont Shore Business Association.

 —Gazette photo by Geronimo Quitoriano

It's parade time in Belmont Shore, and here's the lineup for Saturday's evening's moving party. Underline your favorite entry (the Grunion is No. 3) and find a good spot to watch the pageantry, brought to you by the Belmont Shore Business Association.

See you at the parade!

1. Councilwoman Suzie Price — Third District

2. Long Beach Special Olympics

3. Grunion Gazette

4. Mayor Robert Garcia

5. Cats & Dogs Animal Hospital

6. Vice Mayor Dee Andrews — Sixth District

7. Port of Long Beach

8. City Prosecutor Douglas P. Haubert and Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell

9. LBS Financial Credit Union

10. Councilwoman Mary Zendejas — First District

11. Lagoon Playgroup

12. Grand Marshal Beverly O'Neill

13. St. Anthony High School

14. Century Club of Long Beach

15. Senator Lena Gonzalez

16. UPS

17. MMS Dance

18. Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud

19. So Cal Corgi Nation

20. Price Transfer

21. Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce — Second District

22. Maple Village Waldorf School

23. Councilman Daryl Supernaw — Fourth District

24. La Strada

25. LBFD Fire Chief Xavier Espino

26. Rogers Middle School Green Team

27. Little Miss/Teen/Miss/Ms./Mrs. Long Beach and Southern California Cities

28. Councilwoman Stacy Mungo Flanigan — Fifth District

29. Santa Ana Valley Kennel Club

30. So. Cal. Golden Retriever Buddies

31. Councilman Al Austin — Eighth District

32. LBPD with City Attorney Charles Parkin

33. Councilman Rex Richardson — Ninth District

34. Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride, Inc.

35. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Drum Corps

36. Long Beach Airport

37. Cubberley School Cheer

38. Bark Bark! Where Cool Dogs Go

39. Southern California Edison

40. Press Telegram

41. Long Beach State — The Beach + Cheer

41B. CSULB Club Cheer

42. Traffic Management (TMI)

43. Westerly School of Long Beach

44. Wilmington Middle School

45. American Vintage Barbershop

46. Our Lady Of Refuge Catholic School

47. Signal Hill Councilman Edward H.J. Wilson

48. Athens

49. Camp Fire

50. Long Beach Transit

51. The Long Beach Collective Association

52. Long Beach City College

53. Marshall Academy of the Arts Cheer Team

54. Long Beach Little League

55. Millikan High School

56. Inspyr Arts

57. Colin Powell Cheerleaders

58. Long Beach Post

59. Gravity Dance

60. McCarty's Jewelry

61. Lakewood High School

62. Girl Scout Troop 2283

63. Cub Scout and Troop 134

64. Musical Theatre West

65. The Bloeser Family — DJG Properties

66. Rotary Club of Long Beach

67. 9Round Long Beach

68. Horace Mann Elementary

69. Long Beach Poly H.S. Marching Unit

70. Long Beach Sea Scouts Base

71. St. Maria Goretti School

72. Olympix Fitness

73. Franklin Classical Middle School Steppers

74. Red Eye Media

75. 4GIRLS

76. Long Beach Yacht Club Junior Programs

77. Stanford Middle School Cheer Team

78. Ride Yellow

79. MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

80. Long Beach Water

81. Harry Bridges Marching Bulldogs

82. Cabrillo High School

83. The Gondola Getaway

84. City of Long Beach Public Works

85. Aquarium of the Pacific

86. St. Hedwig Catholic School

87. HomeSmart Realty Group

88. Grand Prix of Long Beach

89. Shore Aquatics

90. Taco Shore Long Beach

91. North Long Beach Panthers Cheer Squad

92. Ricardo The Realtor

93. Renaissance High School

94. Long Beach Fire Ambassadors

95. Long Beach Cert - Long Beach Fire Department

96. Lincoln Elementary School -WRAP Cheer and Dance Team

97. Soundhouse Church Worship Band

98. Keen Ramps

99. Aunt Gertie

100. Jordan High School

101. Pacific Coast Law School

102. American Red Cross

103. The Spencer Snyder Group

104. Carmen's Coffee Company

105. St. Joseph's Elementary

106. Long Beach Popwarner Football & Cheer

107. Light of The World Choir

108. Everyone In - United Way of Greater Los Angeles

109. Escape Long Beach

110. Driscoll & Associates Insurance Services

111. Save the Day Restoration

112. Sugar Cove

113. Barry's Bootcamp

114. Women of Achievement

115. Bayshore Rink Party

116. Wilson High School

117. Aquatic Capital of America Foundation

118. Conservation Corps of Long Beach

119. Long Beach Royal Syncopated Regiment

120. SANTA

* Lineup as of Dec. 2, and is subject to change.

