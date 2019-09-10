Music from the 1600s and 1700s will fill the Beverly O'Neill Theater again this year with the return of Musica Angelica.
This will be the fifth year of residence for the Baroque orchestra in Long Beach. Musica Angelica is based here, but also performs extensively in Los Angeles.
This season will open Friday, Sept. 27, with Virtuoso Strings. The 8 p.m. concert will be preceded by a complimentary dinner to celebrate.
Marten Haselbock, the artistic director, will lead the concert of some of the best-known Baroque compositions for violin, with pieces from Bach, Vivaldi, Biber and Pachelbel. Musica Angelica plays with authentic Baroque period instruments, and will feature violins, violas and a Violoncello along with the small orchestra.
A Baroque Christmas will bring Musica Angelica back to the O'Neill Theater on Friday, Dec. 13. French Noels, then church music by Hayden and Mozart will build to the climax of Handel's "Hallelujah." The Camerata Singers will be on hand to lend voice to the celebration.
A third concert Feb. 7 will spend "24 Hours in Versailles." The power and wealth of Louis XIV will be explored and represented by music from Lully, Mouret, Marias, Couperin and Rameau.
A trip to the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles will be required to hear the season finale's Bach Festival, this year featuring St. Matthew Passion. The three-day festival begins Friday, March 27 and goes through Sunday, March 29, when the Passion will be performed.
First Congregational Church of Los Angeles shares the entire season with Long Beach, presenting concerts on Saturday afternoons or evening after the 8 p.m. Friday concerts in Long Beach. The ornate cathedral is at 540 S. Commonwealth Ave.
The Beverly O'Neill Theatre is part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Season tickets for the Long Beach series are up to $237; tickets for individual concerts are $59-$79.
Go to musicaangelica.org for tickets and more information.