Each year, Temple Beth Shalom of Long Beach sponsors a Cantors Concert — a special evening, organizers agree.
The Cantors Concert brings cantors from several temples to Long Beach to perform for an evening of song and community. It also raises a little money for the temple.
This year's concert will be special, though, Shelley Carl said. Carl is helping to organize the concert.
"(An) example of this powerful partnership — hope and action — is the ‘Urban Voices Project,' focusing on the homeless on Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles," Carl wrote. "Co-founded by Leeav Sofer of “Mostly Kosher” fame, this community choir, comprised of the residents of Skid Row, uses music as a means to both bring the community together and instill confidence and a sense of self in those displaced persons who participate."
Leeav Sofer also happens to be the son of Temple Beth Shalom of Long Beach's own Cantor Judy Sofer. On Feb. 16, Leeav Sofer is bringing the Urban Voices Project to Long Beach to perform in the concert and share their stories.
The concert is being called the Songs Of Hope Cantors Concert. And, Carl said, it's hoped the songs will lead to action.
"It is nice to hope for something to happen, but what can we do to affect that desired change?" she wrote. "The plight of the homeless community is certainly one of those situations we hope will change. We hope for a better life for so many people who can’t seem to get ahead, hold a regular job, or move out of tents or cardboard dwellings."
A group of cantors from all over the area are coming to join Cantor Judy Sofer and the Urban Voices Project. They include Cantor Paul Buch, Temple Beth Israel of Pomona; Cantor Lance Tapper, Beth Shalom of Whittier; Cantorial Soloist Jenna Sagan, Congregation B'Nai Tzedek of Fountain Valley; Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin, Jewish Collaborative of Orange County; Cantor Jennifer Bern Vogel, Congregation Emanuel of Redlands; and Cantor Laurie Rimland-Bonn, TBILA Highland Park.
The concert begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Temple Beth Shalom, 3635 Elm St. a pre-concert reception is at 4 p.m.
This event is open to the public. Tickets are $36 for a concert ticket only, $54 for a concert ticket and admission to pre-concert reception, and $72 for a concert ticket, admission to pre-concert reception, and Urban Voices souvenir. For $500, there is a reserved table for 10, admission to the reception and the souvenir.
Tickets can be purchased at www.paypal.me/TBSLB (put Cantors Concert on the memo line) or send check to the temple office at 3635 Elm St., Long Beach, CA 90807.