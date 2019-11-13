A Sunday afternoon walk with perks is being offered by the Belmont Heights Community Association — and it's free.
Called the Art & Architecture Stroll, the event will open four private homes to visitors. Those homes will be filled with art by local artists, for sale just in time for the holidays.
This is a self-guided tour, with homes open from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 17. It's free, but RSVPs are required to receive a map — a map filled with history of the area, tidbits about the architecture and more. The stroll is about 3/4 of a mile.
To RSVP, email president@mybelmontheights.org or call 562-285-3860.