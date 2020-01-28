“Parasite,” one of nominees for Best Picture Oscar, is in home video and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. Don’t miss it. In theaters, there’s comedy and crime in “The Gentlemen” and a moving look at heroism in the Vietnam War in “Last Full Measure.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Parasite
“Parasite" might be the best movie of 2019.
Seemingly the story of stolen identity, “Parasite” is a dark comedy-drama that combines elements of “The Sting,” “Fargo” and class warfare of “Downton Abbey.”
A poor Korean family struggles to survive in a cramped, basement apartment. The neighborhood is so bad that the same drunk regularly urinates outside their widow. The family’s only source of income is assembling pizza boxes.
When the son gets the chance to tutor the daughter of a rich family, it provides an entry into the world of the super-wealthy. Things get more complicated and less believable in a big hurry.
Part of the magic of some movies is that when it’s not a superhero spectacle, you don’t really know how things are going to turn out. That unpredictability is a big part of what makes “Parasite” so special.
Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s previous work includes “Snowpiercer,” “Sea Fog" and “Okla,” all unpredictable and here, he adds a generous amount of humor to a serious commentary on class differences. Highly recommended.
Motherless Brooklyn
“Motherless Brooklyn” was a box office failure, and that’s hard to understand.
Writer/director/star Edward Norton spent 20 years bring this movie to the screen and it’s the kind of movie very rarely made anymore. It features a complex story with great actors.
It’s similar in theme and presentation to “Chinatown,” but set in the 1950s. It’s story of revenge, political corruption, family secrets and orphans.
Norton heads a cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, William Dafoe, William Dafoe and Bruce Willis.
“Motherless Brooklyn” is set against a spectacular canvas of New York in the 1950s, of big cars, men in hats and rain-soaked streets highlighted by rising clouds of steam. It has the trappings of a classic film noire, only shot in color and apparently on film, giving the picture a rich feel.
Highly recommended.
IN THEATERS
The Gentlemen
Director Guy Ritchie returns to his roots with “The Gentlemen,” a complicated organized crime comedy drama set in London.
It has a lot of positive aspects but in the end the energy and polish can’t overcome the confusing plot and the heavy London accents that make about a third of the dialogue incomprehensible.
One of the highlights of “The Gentlemen” is a surprisingly nuanced performance by Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson. It’s very different from his scattershot, undisciplined work in movies like “Serenity” and “The Beach Bum.” Or those Lincoln car commercials, for that matter.
Mickey as he is known, is an American and a Rhodes Scholar. He came to England to attend Oxford but got sidetracked and became the leading provider of marijuana in London.
He wants to get out of the business, but his potential buyer, Matthew Berger (Jeremy Strong) falls in with a gangster and his associate Dry Eye (Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians”). Also, Big Dave, the editor of a British tabloid, is after Mickey because of his ties to a minor Lord with a heroin addicted daughter.
Big Dave (Eddie Marsan) hires a private eye known only as Fletcher, played in an amiably sleazy way by Hugh Grant. Grant is charming as always and trying to shake down Pearson.
Fletcher also is the narrator. While his exposition is helpful in trying to keep all the plot twists straight, it is tiresome after a while.
All clear? Well, there’s more. There are Russian gangsters, movie deals and a tight, funny job by Collin Firth, as a boxing trainer, clad in plaid workout suits, who gets mixed up in all this.
The acting is uniformly good. The settings in Great Britain from tabloid newsrooms, to decaying mansions, and lavish underground marijuana cultivation operations, are perfect. The costumes are rich and detailed.
Guy Ritchie has done a number of films about the British underworld and they always have style and energy (even if they’re hard to understand for those of us speaking “American” English). It’s under two hours. which makes it a concise package.
Not Ritchie’s finest work, but good enough.
Three Palm Trees
Last Full Measure
For the second time in a few weeks, a movie looks at the impact of war. “1917” presented a profoundly moving look at World War I. Now, “The Last Full Measure” tells the story of long delayed recognition of loyalty and bravery in the Vietnam War. The quote comes from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
This is a fact-based story of an American hero who turned down the opportunity to escape in ambush, stayed behind and saved the lives of more than 60 men before dying himself.
Three decades later, a Pentagon staffer is assigned to investigate why William H. Pitsenbarger (PJ) was not awarded the Medal of Honor. The staffer, Scott Huffman, eventually risks his own career seeking the honor for Pitsenbarger.
This is a powerful, emotional story by itself, but every single role is played by great actors who give it their best regardless of the size of their roles: Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan, Bradley Whitford, Linus Roache and Peter Fonda in his final role.
Huffman is played by Sebastian Stan, who was been Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Huffman’s task spans years, and as we see him interviewing some of the men who owe their lives to PJ, the movie flashes back to harrowing sequences of the battle, which are as unsettling and as intense as anything in cinema, matching the intensity of “Saving Private Ryan.”
His journey puts him in touch with PJ’s parents, played by Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd. PJ’s dad has cancer and an extra layer is added to the story. Will he live long enough to see his son get the honor he deserves? Ladd’s role as the mother is tiny, but like every other actor, she makes a powerful impact as the woman who has lost her son and is about to lose her husband.
Writer director Todd Robinson has created a movie as powerful as “1917.”
There will be tears of sadness and gratitude for PJ’s service to his country and the efforts of many people who see that he received what he deserved.
Four Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
Okja
Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) showed his remarkable skill in the Netflix movie “Okja.” It’s an offbeat but highly sophisticate comedy/action adventure film about a girl and her giant genetically enhanced pig and what happens when she steals it from a giant corporation headed by Tilda Swinton.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.