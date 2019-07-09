Spider-Man is back in theaters in a big, enjoyable way in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In home video, “Little” does a great job on the old story about an adult in a child’s body.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Little
While “Big” is probably the gold standard for movies about the body of an adult turning into a child’s body, “Little” is full of laughs and top quality performances.
After being bullied as a child, Jordan (Regina Hall) has become the rich owner of a software/app company. She’s also become an insufferable boss and worse human being.
When she’s turned back into her 13-year-old self, she is forced to return to the high school and turn her company over to her assistant April.
It’s familiar ground, but the story moves along crisply with plenty of laughs.
Also, Hall, Issa Rae as the assistant and Marsai Martin as young Jordan all have great timing with the dialogue and do a good job with the slapstick aspects of the story. Recommended.
Pet Sematary
They keep making movies from books by the great Stephen King. Some are better than others. This one’s not so good.
It should be frightening. It’s based on the 1983 novel by King. A doctor and his family move to a rural area seeking a calmer lifestyle, but that’s not what they find.
The characters ignore the usual horror film rules like: Stay out of the woods. Don’t go to a graveyard. If you violate the previous rule, don’t dig up bodies. Don’t go down into the basement. Be careful opening doors and cabinets. When animals and humans start coming back from the dead, watch out.
Scary moments, but that’s all. Not recommended.
IN THEATERS
Spider-Man: Far From Home
There’s the usual mumbo jumbo about altered reality and different universes in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but in spite of its lumbering two hour and nine minute running time, the movie is an excellent choice for summer movie going.
All high school student/Peter Parker/Spider-Man wants is to take a summer vacation to Europe where he can execute a plan to get involved with the sparkling MJ.
But surprise! He tries to leave the Spider-Man suit behind in Brooklyn, but his mother May (Marisa Tomei) slips it into his luggage when he isn’t looking. Guess it doesn’t take much to fool a teenage super hero.
He arrives in Europe, where the Marvel Universe taskmaster Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) forcibly enlists him to help Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhall) take on one of the elemental villains (fire, water, earth and air) who are laying waste to Europe in Venice, London and Prague.
Because of the rules of the Marvel Universe, Peter Parker (and the rest of us) can never be sure if what we’re seeing is reality or some cosmic artificial reality. It’s fun, but after a while, it takes the magic away in regards to whether you are seeing something that’s happening or just something created by the villain to momentarily divert Peter Parker?
Parker is played by Tom Holland, back after numerous appearances in other Marvel Universe movies and in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017. He does a remarkable job being totally believably as a slightly klutzy high school kid even though he’s 24.
In “Homecoming” he still was trying to manage the conflicting forces of being a super hero while being a high school student.
Special nod to composer Michael Giacchino, Emmy, Oscar and Grammy award winner and writer of scores for movies like “Coco,” “The Incredibles,” “Star Trek,” and “Star Trek into Darkness” for the great musical score.
Four Palm Trees.
Midsommar
Last year, Ari Aster delivered a masterful blast of terror in “Hereditary.”
His new film, “Midsommar” is interesting, self indulgent and disappointing, especially when it comes to the terror aspect.
Static camera work and plodding dialogue could be overcome with heavy doses of on-screen horror, but the actual violence, while graphic, is a very small part of the film.
Aster cast lesser known actors this time around (compared to Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne in “Hereditary”) and they were unable to provide believability to the labored dialogue and traditional plot involving a cult, complete with dances in a field, mysterious beverages and sexual acts designed to continue the lineage of the cult.
One of the basic elements of the plot is a group that seems harmless on the surface and celebrates a summer ritual once every 90 years. They all wear similar white outfits and some of the men wear flowing frocks. It doesn’t take much imagination on the part of the viewer to see where this is going.
Dani (Florence Pugh) is dealing with a family tragedy and at the same time is having trouble with her boyfriend, Christian (Jack Raynor), who wants to break up with her, but doesn’t have the nerve.
Instead, he invites her to join him and his bros on a trip to Sweden for the previously mentioned festival. Things go downhill once they arrive, but the movie lumbers to a conclusion almost two and half hours later.
This is a big disappointment after Aster’s strong work in “Hereditary.” Perhaps if he’d taken on a collaborator things would have come out differently.
There’s not even enough terror and gore for hard-core fans to sit through this.
One Palm Tree
FROM THE VAULT
Hereditary
If you’re looking to be scared, 2018’s “Hereditary,” also written and directed by Aster, will do the job. It’s about a family that runs into problems after the death of their secretive grandmother.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.